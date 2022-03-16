The Board of Directors for Adult Literacy Barrow is pleased to announce that the 29th Annual Literacy Ball - A Novel Affair - No-Show Event, raised $24,365.00 to help improve the lives of adults, their families, Barrow’s workforce and communities. "The generosity of our county continues to shine," said Sally Brown, executive director of Adult Literacy Barrow.
The contributions of patrons have resulted in a program that’s grown in the number of students served, in the programs it offers and in remarkable results, with Barrow County and its citizens reaping the rewards of its efforts.
Proceeds from this event are used to provide free classes in these areas within multiple Barrow County locations high school equivalency preparation and testing, English as a Second Language classes, and U.S. citizenship exam preparation.
Since its inception in 1993, Adult Literacy Barrow has served more than 14,500 students. Statistics include over 2,300 GED’s earned, 26 countries represented in ESL classes and 29 students becoming U.S. Citizens in the last four years.
Contributions to Adult Literacy Barrow are also used to support both its transportation and daycare center programs, eliminating two of the biggest road blocks for adult students. ALB is grateful for partnerships with the Winder Housing Authority and the Wimberly Center, which enable ALB to provide these services.
"We’re also indebted to both the Barrow County School System and the Barrow County Board of Commissioners for funding which provides the foundation of our organization," said Brown.
"The goal of reaching Barrow County residents who dream of a better tomorrow for themselves and their families depends on funding from businesses, organizations and individuals committed to making dreams come true for those adults willing to work hard at their own pace to achieve their educational and career goals."
"As we begin our 30th year of service to the Barrow County community, we invite support from donors on an ongoing basis and sincerely thank everyone who has helped us in our endeavors," said Brown.
ALB's 2022 sponsors, donors and supporters include the following:
Medallion Sponsor: First American Bank and Trust
Spotlight Sponsor: Bethlehem Church
Diamond Sponsors: Representative Terry England, Seymour & Perry, LLC
Platinum Sponsor: The Principal’s Palette – Lynn Hammond
Gold Sponsors: Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Sapphire Wealth Management, South State Bank
Silver Sponsors: Hill’s Ace Hardware & Lumber Center, Sheats Structural Consulting, Inc., Sally & Paul Brown, Susan & Don Wages, Rotary Club of Winder
Bronze Sponsors: Briscoe and Tonge CPA’s, Embry Farms, Devera & Glenn Chandler, Dottie Reynolds, Gayle Steed, Janet & John Costello, Jannie & Don Jennings, Vicki & David Hart, Winder Public Library Friends Group
GED Test Sponsors: Helena Bowens, Committee to Elect Currie Mingledorff, Holly & Reed Sheats
Champions of Literacy:
Municipalities & Organizations: Barrow County Board of Commissioners, Barrow News-Journal, Cable East, Inc., City of Auburn, Faulkner Foods, Inc., Town of Bethlehem
Schools: Barrow County School System, Bethlehem Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, Russell Middle, Westside Middle, Yargo Elementary
Friends of Literacy: Akins Ford Dodge Jeep Chrysler Ram, Katrine & Jim Brooks, Mary Bryant, Donna & Mike Cain, Shannon Cole, Pat Graham, Peggy Graham, Theresa Heffernan, Emma Hunter, Laura & Allan Katz, Beverly Kelley, Beth & Ronnie Magness, Tim McDonald, Beth & Michael McIntyre, Mace & Mike Strickland, Lisa & Fleming Thompson
Raffle Donors: A. Renee Dollar, Bistro Off Broad, Casey’s, Brad Akins YMCA, CiCi’s Hair Salon, Corkie’s, Cynthia Norman, Devera & Glenn Chandler, Elani Fine Jewelry, Friend’s Winder Grill, Hill’s Ace Hardware & Lumber Center, Julia & Todd Simpson, Lisa & Keith Maloof, Lynn Hammond, Meridith Wages Peck, Petree & Seibert Family Dentistry, Rustic Rack Boutique, Simsations at Sims Academy, Tina Nash, The Georgia Club, The Principal’s Palette, Tifanie Ring, Toni Boldin, Vicki Hart, WalkerWoodworks – Michelle & Joe Walker, Winder-Barrow Community Theatre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.