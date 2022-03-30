The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair March 17, which featured a broad range of local businesses seeking new talent. Many of the jobs available provide full benefits, paid time off and paid training, among a list of other employee benefits. For those who couldn’t attend in person, here's a summary of who's hiring and Barrow and details about some of the businesses and the positions they have available:

ANYTIME FITNESS

Winder: 217 E May St, Winder Ga 30680

Auburn: 1654 Atlanta Hwy NW, Auburn Ga 30011

Hoschton: 6055 Hwy 124 W, Hoschton Ga 30548

Dacula: 720 Dacula Rd Ste. 3A, Dacula Ga 30019

Hiring: Personal trainers and front staff managers needed at both full time and part time availability. Hiring at Winder, Dacula, Auburn and Hoschton locations.

Contact: 770-307-6865

BANK OZK

94 West Athens Street, Winder, Ga. 30680

Full service bank with four locations in Barrow County: Auburn, Holly Hill Mall, West Athens Street and Statham.

Hiring: merchant services assistant and relationship banker at its Winder location. The relationship banker qualifies for a $1,000 sign on bonus. High school diploma or equivalent required.

Contact: 770-867-3444

BARROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

30 North Broad Street, Winder, Ga. 30680

Hiring: Accountant & Budget Analyst ($47,520–$65,112/ year); Communications Officer ($33,222–$49,834/year); Building Service Worker ($23,757–$35,635/year); Equipment Operator ($27,896/year); Assistant Utility Manager ($52,892–$79,338/year); Heavy Equipment Operator ($30,203–$45,305/year); Animal Control Officer ($31,049–$46,574/year); Part-time Building Maintenance Technician ($14.93/hour) Maintenance Tech. 2 ($17/hour); Wastewater Treatment Plant Mechanic ($31,049–$46,574/year)Part-Time Parks Maintenance Worker ($12.74/hour); Emergency Communication Operations Manager ($55,801–$83,701/year) Fire/Medic ($45,242–$67,864/year); Firefighter-Recruit ($31,775–$47,665/year); Roads & Bridges Laborer ($26,441/year); Volunteer Coordinator ($32,756–$49,134/year).

Benefits: paid holidays, retirement savings 401(a) and 401 (k) up to three percent match, pension dependent on years of service, health insurance, life insurance, dental, vision and more.

Contact: 770-307-3005

CHICO'S FAS

Distribution Center

1275 Barrow Industrial Parkway, Winder, Ga. 30680

Hiring: TEAM LEAD, DISTRIBUTION ($1000 SIGN-ON BONUS);

GTEAM LEAD, DISTRIBUTION ($1000 SIGN-ON BONUS); ANALYST, APPLICATIONS;

ANALYST, SUPPLY CHAIN

Benefits: HEALTH, LIFE & DISABILITY, 401(K), PAID TIME OFF & WORK-LIFE BENEFITS, BONUS OPPORTUNITIES, STORE DISCOUNTS

Contact: 678-425-6100

ESG OPERATIONS, INC.

Municipal Services, water

702 Creekside Lane, Winder, Ga. 30680

One of the fastest growing utility operations and public works management companies in the nation. Current Winder openings include: Water operator or operator in training, wastewater operator or operator in training, public works technicians and crew leaders, utility technician, heavy equipment operator with CDL, landscaper and landscape crew leader.

Benefits: Competitive salary, full benefits, professional and technical training, opportunity for advancement.

Contact: 770-868-0863; www.esginc.net

FARMERS INSURANCE BENVENUTO AGENCY

108 East May Street Ste. 400, Winder, Ga. 30680

Benefits: Full service insurance agency promoting a healthy work/life balance, 19-34 paid days off based on tenure with the company; on-the-job learning and mentorship opportunities; Farmers Tuition Assistance program can help eligible employees reach their educational goals; each spring eligible employees receive a bonus for their hard work; financial incentive linked to individual and company performance, and designed to motivate and reward employees for their contribution towards the company’s success.

Contact: 678-963-5874

PETCO Distribution Center

930 GA Hwy 124 Braselton, Ga. 30517

Hiring: distribution center coordinator, distribution operations department leader (relocation/sign-on bonus available), equipment operator warehouse partner ($2,200 sign-on bonus, $17.75/hour, second shift picker/equipment operator warehouse partner $18.25/hour, second shift distribution clerk (sign on bonus offered), distribution center coordinator, first shift inventory control clerk (sign-on bonus), second shift picker/packer warehouse partner $16.75/hour

Contact: 678-425-0991

NORTHEAST GEORGIA MEDICAL CENTER - BARROW

316 North Broad Street, Winder, Ga. 30680

Full service emergency room, hospital and diagnostics

One of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces in Atlanta for the seventh year in a row, Northeast Georgia Health System provides an environment where initiative is rewarded and individual growth is promoted. It's designation as a Level II Trauma Center creates opportunity for professional development through an elevated standard of care.

NGHS healthcare jobs offer a competitive salary and benefits package along with a culture that celebrates the possibilities within each employee and the organization.

770-219-4658

JACKSON EMC

850 Commerce Road, Jefferson, Ga. 30549

Hiring: engineering and operations, marketing, member services, government affairs, operations support services and more.

Benefits: All employees have access to healthcare and dental options. In addition, most of its offices are equipped with on-site fitness centers and offers support through tuition assistance for employees seeking college degrees, or professional development. Employees have two retirement plans; both a defined benefit plan (pension) and a 401(k) plan. Retired employees are also offered continued medical benefits.

Employees volunteer in schools, serve in civic clubs, on the boards of charitable organizations, as coaches, mentors and volunteers for organizations making an impact in their communities. The 5k running team works to raise awareness for causes while staying in shape. As an organization, Jackson EMC supports their efforts. Jackson EMC has nine paid holidays every year and competitive annual leave and sick leave plans so employees can travel, take care of personal stuff or spend time with family and friends.

Corporate offices are located in Jefferson, Ga. District offices in Gainesville, Jefferson, Lawrenceville and Neese. Engineering and Operations Centers in Jefferson, Lawrenceville, Neese and Oakwood.

Jackson EMC’s service area includes the following counties: Jackson, Gwinnett, Barrow, Hall, Lumpkin, Banks, Franklin, Madison, Oglethorpe, Clarke.

Contact: 706-367-5281

SCHULZ CONTAINER SYSTEMS

1224 Bankhead Highway, Winder, Ga. 30680

A global packaging container company looking for manufacturing production managers, industrial engineers, sales mangers, maintenance manager, customer service sales support, IT SAP production planning lead, supply chain coordinators and more. Send cover letter, resume and references to hr@shuetz.net.

Contact: 770-447-5287

MITCHELL & CRUNK ATTORNEYS AT LAW

Family Law Attorneys

81 West Athens Street, Winder, Ga. 30680

Hiring legal assistants and paralegals.

Contact: 678-701-6252

ALL COUNTY ELECTRIC

Full-service residential and commercial electricians

Allcountyelectric.us.com

Contact: 678-858-1132

JOHN MANSVILLE

Hiring: Production assistant; Industrial mechanic; industrial electrician

Apply online at www.jm.com/careers

Openings: Corporate environmental manager, production attendant, industrial mechanic, industrial electrician

Benefits: Competitive pay, medical, dental and vision plans, life insurance, short and long term disability, 401k with company match. paid holidays, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement after one year. Apply online at www.jm.com/careers

MANOR LAKE OF HOSCHTON

339 Manor Lake Circle, Hoschton, Ga. 30549

Assisted living, memory care and independent living

Contact: 706-654-0101

Open posiitons: Director of resident care, concierge, resident aide (second/third shift), activities assistant, certified nurse aide/direct care aide (second/third shift), licensed practical nurse (LPN), housekeeping (first shift), dietary aide, cook, medication technician/certified nursing assistant.

AKINS FORD

220 West May Street, Winder, Ga. 30680

Openings: Ford and Chrysler certified technicians/heavy line technicians, customer service representative

Benefits: Active community involvement, tools provided, benefits package, 401k, Christmas club; D-Plan vehicle discount, YMCA membership

MAGNOLIA ESTATES RETIREMENT CENTER

624 Gainesville Highway, Winder, Ga. 30680

770-867-4256

MARTINELLI INVESTIGATIONS

Private investigators

7712 Hampton Place, Loganville, Ga. 30052

770-337-3999

HARRISON GOLDEN GOODNESS

$2500 hiring bonus; two bonus paychecks per year

Paid holidays, birthday and maternity leave

Earn up to six weeks vacation

Free medical insurance and affordable family plans

Internal promotion opportunities

Profit sharing

Weekly attendance lottery drawing

Wellness center onsite

Weekly pay

In-person applications accepted Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 107 East Star Street, Bethlehem, Ga. 30620 or apply online at www.harrisonpoultry.com/employees.

Pay Rate: $13.50-$18/hour

Bonus Rate: $500 at 30 days, $500 at three months, $500 at six months, $500 at nine months, and $500 at one year. Total hiring bonus after one year = $2,500

Contact: 770-867-7511

KINETIC BY WINDSTREAM

350 North Main Street, Cornelia, Ga. 30531

Kinetic by Windstream is deploying fiber deeper into its service area to offer gigabit broadband service to more than two million homes and businesses. To make it happen, the company is adding new engineering and outside plant construction crews to handle the construction work, maintenance and new builds. It is also growing its teams of customer service techs, field service techs and buried drops techs to support its expanding network.

Positions available at Monroe location: Business Sales Consultant; Construction Line Worker; Buried Drop Technician; Business Sales Consultant; Outside Sales Consultant; Small Business Outside Sales Consultant; Field Install and Service Technician

Remote positions: U.S. Remote Head of Product Insights and Analysis; Manager Service Deliver Order Management, Senior Software Engineer; Inbound Sales Consultant; IT Intern Digital Content Creation; US Remote Web; Developer II; Engineer I

Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance plans; 401(k) plan; Tuition reimbursement; Health and flexible savings accounts; Life and AD&D, spousal life, child life insurance plans; Identity theft, legal, auto home and pet insurance.

Contact: careers.winstream.com/join; text WINDSTREAM to 97211

800-347-1991

MULBERRY GROVE SENIOR & ASSISTED LIVING

343 Price Street, Statham, Ga. 30666

Entry-level caregiver jobs available; no certification needed; paid training; competitive pay; five locations; refer a friend and refer a resident bonuses; retention bonus; attendance bonus; employee of the month bonus

Contact: www.MulberryGoveGA.com 770-725-6978

WILLIAMS SONOMA

11510 Lewis Braselton Boulevard, Braselton, Ga. 30517

Supply chain warehouse positions available : Home delivery driver, forklift driver, warehouse administration and inventory control

Pay from $15.50 to $20.50 an hour

Full time and part time positions available

Apply: Wssupplychain.applicantstack.com/x/openings

470-447-5000

WOODMEN LIFE

PO Box 159 Clermont, Ga. 30527

Insurance sales positions

Earning potential over $200,000 a year.

Health, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, 401(k), incentive program including expense-paid trips offered annually, special contests and award presentations throughout the year, annuities, retirement

CONTACT: 770-654-1256

ADVANTAGE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEMS

250 North Avenue, Athens, Ga. 30601

Provides mental health services, addictive services and developmental disability services.

Positions hiring: Registered nurse and LPN, program coordinator/counselor alternative response team , mental health clinician, behavioral health RNs and LPNs

behavioral intervention specialist, Direct Support Professional (CNA), Behavioral Health RNs and LPNs, Behavioral Health Counselor, HIV Educator, Behavioral Intervention Specialist

More openings listed at advantagebhs.org, positions available in ten counties, some positions eligible for sign on and retention bonuses. Three paid weeks off per year, paid holidays, 401 (k) and 401 (b), insurance benefits other employee discounts and perks.

Contact: Advantagebhs.org ; 706-389-6789

BGW DENTAL GROUP

1205 Friendship Road, Braselton, Ga. 30501

Contact: 470-778-5120

Open positions: Administrative team member, dental assistant, dental hygienist, dental front office manager, front office patient coordinator

WATERTIGHT ROOFING SERVICES

Full-service residential and commercial roofing and exterior renovation specialists

45 Business Center Drive, Winder, Ga. 30680

Contact:770-868-0290

CITY OF WINDER

25 East Midland Avenue, Winder, Ga. 30680

Openings: chief financial officer ($89,677 - 139,71/ year); Controller

($76,891.57 - $98,332.62/year); Executive Administrative Assistant ($18.49 - $23.65/hour); Golf Course Operations Worker ($13.59 - $15.48/ hour); Meter Tech I ($14.68 - $18.78/ hour); Police Officer Recruit ($43,155/year); Sworn Police Officer ($43,155 - $53,835/year); Utilities Crew Leader ($18.49 - $23.65/ hour); Utility Worker I ($14.68 - $18.78/ hour); Utility Worker II ($14.68 - $18.78/hour)

Benefits: health insurance; dental and vision-CIGNA; dental – 100% paid by the city for single employee; Short Term Disability-AFLAC-100% City Paid; Long Term Disability-AFLAC-100% City Paid; Basic Life- AFLAC- 2.5 Times Base Annual Income City Paid

Dependent Life- AFLAC- $5,000 for eligible spouse and $2,500 for each eligible child City Paid, Voluntary Life-AFLAC, Group Accident-AFLAC, Group Cancer-AFLAC, Group Critical Illness-AFLAC, Wellness Rewards Program-Medical Participant

Retirement: 401 (a) Retirement Plan: City 3% Contribution at 90 days of service ; 457(b) Retirement Plan: City Matching at 90 days of service up to 3% if employee enrolls and contributes at least 3%

CONTACT: 770-867-3106

ELITE IMPRINT GROUP

Winder, Ga.

Marketing and promotions

Contact: 678-383-9171

CHATEAU ELAN

100 Rue Charlemagne , Braselton, Ga. 30517

Openings: retail sales associate, sales administrative assistant, spa services attendant, bellperson, restaurant bartender,, associate director of finance, robe & key spa attendant, stewarding supervisor, spa guest relations/front desk, associate director of finance

Benefits: discount hotel stays, spa services, golf, food and beverage, retail as well as access to the YouDecide® discount program, which has offers-negotiated pricing arrangements for vacation destinations, hotels, vacation planning, rental cars, movie tickets/rentals, consumer electronics, consumer goods and services, personal services and even discounts on cell phones and plans; a comprehensive benefit program through Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as Vision insurance programs ​through EyeMed, vacation, sick and holiday paid leave, 401(k) savings plan, partners with DailyPay, a voluntary benefit that allows our associates access to their earnings when they want them

Contact: 678-425-0900

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.