The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair March 17, which featured a broad range of local businesses seeking new talent. Many of the jobs available provide full benefits, paid time off and paid training, among a list of other employee benefits. For those who couldn’t attend in person, here's a summary of who's hiring and Barrow and details about some of the businesses and the positions they have available:
ANYTIME FITNESS
Winder: 217 E May St, Winder Ga 30680
Auburn: 1654 Atlanta Hwy NW, Auburn Ga 30011
Hoschton: 6055 Hwy 124 W, Hoschton Ga 30548
Dacula: 720 Dacula Rd Ste. 3A, Dacula Ga 30019
Hiring: Personal trainers and front staff managers needed at both full time and part time availability. Hiring at Winder, Dacula, Auburn and Hoschton locations.
Contact: 770-307-6865
BANK OZK
94 West Athens Street, Winder, Ga. 30680
Full service bank with four locations in Barrow County: Auburn, Holly Hill Mall, West Athens Street and Statham.
Hiring: merchant services assistant and relationship banker at its Winder location. The relationship banker qualifies for a $1,000 sign on bonus. High school diploma or equivalent required.
Contact: 770-867-3444
BARROW COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
30 North Broad Street, Winder, Ga. 30680
Hiring: Accountant & Budget Analyst ($47,520–$65,112/ year); Communications Officer ($33,222–$49,834/year); Building Service Worker ($23,757–$35,635/year); Equipment Operator ($27,896/year); Assistant Utility Manager ($52,892–$79,338/year); Heavy Equipment Operator ($30,203–$45,305/year); Animal Control Officer ($31,049–$46,574/year); Part-time Building Maintenance Technician ($14.93/hour) Maintenance Tech. 2 ($17/hour); Wastewater Treatment Plant Mechanic ($31,049–$46,574/year)Part-Time Parks Maintenance Worker ($12.74/hour); Emergency Communication Operations Manager ($55,801–$83,701/year) Fire/Medic ($45,242–$67,864/year); Firefighter-Recruit ($31,775–$47,665/year); Roads & Bridges Laborer ($26,441/year); Volunteer Coordinator ($32,756–$49,134/year).
Benefits: paid holidays, retirement savings 401(a) and 401 (k) up to three percent match, pension dependent on years of service, health insurance, life insurance, dental, vision and more.
Contact: 770-307-3005
CHICO'S FAS
Distribution Center
1275 Barrow Industrial Parkway, Winder, Ga. 30680
Hiring: TEAM LEAD, DISTRIBUTION ($1000 SIGN-ON BONUS);
GTEAM LEAD, DISTRIBUTION ($1000 SIGN-ON BONUS); ANALYST, APPLICATIONS;
ANALYST, SUPPLY CHAIN
Benefits: HEALTH, LIFE & DISABILITY, 401(K), PAID TIME OFF & WORK-LIFE BENEFITS, BONUS OPPORTUNITIES, STORE DISCOUNTS
Contact: 678-425-6100
ESG OPERATIONS, INC.
Municipal Services, water
702 Creekside Lane, Winder, Ga. 30680
One of the fastest growing utility operations and public works management companies in the nation. Current Winder openings include: Water operator or operator in training, wastewater operator or operator in training, public works technicians and crew leaders, utility technician, heavy equipment operator with CDL, landscaper and landscape crew leader.
Benefits: Competitive salary, full benefits, professional and technical training, opportunity for advancement.
Contact: 770-868-0863; www.esginc.net
FARMERS INSURANCE BENVENUTO AGENCY
108 East May Street Ste. 400, Winder, Ga. 30680
Benefits: Full service insurance agency promoting a healthy work/life balance, 19-34 paid days off based on tenure with the company; on-the-job learning and mentorship opportunities; Farmers Tuition Assistance program can help eligible employees reach their educational goals; each spring eligible employees receive a bonus for their hard work; financial incentive linked to individual and company performance, and designed to motivate and reward employees for their contribution towards the company’s success.
Contact: 678-963-5874
PETCO Distribution Center
930 GA Hwy 124 Braselton, Ga. 30517
Hiring: distribution center coordinator, distribution operations department leader (relocation/sign-on bonus available), equipment operator warehouse partner ($2,200 sign-on bonus, $17.75/hour, second shift picker/equipment operator warehouse partner $18.25/hour, second shift distribution clerk (sign on bonus offered), distribution center coordinator, first shift inventory control clerk (sign-on bonus), second shift picker/packer warehouse partner $16.75/hour
Contact: 678-425-0991
NORTHEAST GEORGIA MEDICAL CENTER - BARROW
316 North Broad Street, Winder, Ga. 30680
Full service emergency room, hospital and diagnostics
One of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces in Atlanta for the seventh year in a row, Northeast Georgia Health System provides an environment where initiative is rewarded and individual growth is promoted. It's designation as a Level II Trauma Center creates opportunity for professional development through an elevated standard of care.
NGHS healthcare jobs offer a competitive salary and benefits package along with a culture that celebrates the possibilities within each employee and the organization.
770-219-4658
JACKSON EMC
850 Commerce Road, Jefferson, Ga. 30549
Hiring: engineering and operations, marketing, member services, government affairs, operations support services and more.
Benefits: All employees have access to healthcare and dental options. In addition, most of its offices are equipped with on-site fitness centers and offers support through tuition assistance for employees seeking college degrees, or professional development. Employees have two retirement plans; both a defined benefit plan (pension) and a 401(k) plan. Retired employees are also offered continued medical benefits.
Employees volunteer in schools, serve in civic clubs, on the boards of charitable organizations, as coaches, mentors and volunteers for organizations making an impact in their communities. The 5k running team works to raise awareness for causes while staying in shape. As an organization, Jackson EMC supports their efforts. Jackson EMC has nine paid holidays every year and competitive annual leave and sick leave plans so employees can travel, take care of personal stuff or spend time with family and friends.
Corporate offices are located in Jefferson, Ga. District offices in Gainesville, Jefferson, Lawrenceville and Neese. Engineering and Operations Centers in Jefferson, Lawrenceville, Neese and Oakwood.
Jackson EMC’s service area includes the following counties: Jackson, Gwinnett, Barrow, Hall, Lumpkin, Banks, Franklin, Madison, Oglethorpe, Clarke.
Contact: 706-367-5281
SCHULZ CONTAINER SYSTEMS
1224 Bankhead Highway, Winder, Ga. 30680
A global packaging container company looking for manufacturing production managers, industrial engineers, sales mangers, maintenance manager, customer service sales support, IT SAP production planning lead, supply chain coordinators and more. Send cover letter, resume and references to hr@shuetz.net.
Contact: 770-447-5287
MITCHELL & CRUNK ATTORNEYS AT LAW
Family Law Attorneys
81 West Athens Street, Winder, Ga. 30680
Hiring legal assistants and paralegals.
Contact: 678-701-6252
ALL COUNTY ELECTRIC
Full-service residential and commercial electricians
Contact: 678-858-1132
JOHN MANSVILLE
Hiring: Production assistant; Industrial mechanic; industrial electrician
Apply online at www.jm.com/careers
Openings: Corporate environmental manager, production attendant, industrial mechanic, industrial electrician
Benefits: Competitive pay, medical, dental and vision plans, life insurance, short and long term disability, 401k with company match. paid holidays, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement after one year. Apply online at www.jm.com/careers
MANOR LAKE OF HOSCHTON
339 Manor Lake Circle, Hoschton, Ga. 30549
Assisted living, memory care and independent living
Contact: 706-654-0101
Open posiitons: Director of resident care, concierge, resident aide (second/third shift), activities assistant, certified nurse aide/direct care aide (second/third shift), licensed practical nurse (LPN), housekeeping (first shift), dietary aide, cook, medication technician/certified nursing assistant.
AKINS FORD
220 West May Street, Winder, Ga. 30680
Openings: Ford and Chrysler certified technicians/heavy line technicians, customer service representative
Benefits: Active community involvement, tools provided, benefits package, 401k, Christmas club; D-Plan vehicle discount, YMCA membership
MAGNOLIA ESTATES RETIREMENT CENTER
624 Gainesville Highway, Winder, Ga. 30680
770-867-4256
MARTINELLI INVESTIGATIONS
Private investigators
7712 Hampton Place, Loganville, Ga. 30052
770-337-3999
HARRISON GOLDEN GOODNESS
$2500 hiring bonus; two bonus paychecks per year
Paid holidays, birthday and maternity leave
Earn up to six weeks vacation
Free medical insurance and affordable family plans
Internal promotion opportunities
Profit sharing
Weekly attendance lottery drawing
Wellness center onsite
Weekly pay
In-person applications accepted Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 107 East Star Street, Bethlehem, Ga. 30620 or apply online at www.harrisonpoultry.com/employees.
Pay Rate: $13.50-$18/hour
Bonus Rate: $500 at 30 days, $500 at three months, $500 at six months, $500 at nine months, and $500 at one year. Total hiring bonus after one year = $2,500
Contact: 770-867-7511
KINETIC BY WINDSTREAM
350 North Main Street, Cornelia, Ga. 30531
Kinetic by Windstream is deploying fiber deeper into its service area to offer gigabit broadband service to more than two million homes and businesses. To make it happen, the company is adding new engineering and outside plant construction crews to handle the construction work, maintenance and new builds. It is also growing its teams of customer service techs, field service techs and buried drops techs to support its expanding network.
Positions available at Monroe location: Business Sales Consultant; Construction Line Worker; Buried Drop Technician; Business Sales Consultant; Outside Sales Consultant; Small Business Outside Sales Consultant; Field Install and Service Technician
Remote positions: U.S. Remote Head of Product Insights and Analysis; Manager Service Deliver Order Management, Senior Software Engineer; Inbound Sales Consultant; IT Intern Digital Content Creation; US Remote Web; Developer II; Engineer I
Benefits: Medical, dental and vision insurance plans; 401(k) plan; Tuition reimbursement; Health and flexible savings accounts; Life and AD&D, spousal life, child life insurance plans; Identity theft, legal, auto home and pet insurance.
Contact: careers.winstream.com/join; text WINDSTREAM to 97211
800-347-1991
MULBERRY GROVE SENIOR & ASSISTED LIVING
343 Price Street, Statham, Ga. 30666
Entry-level caregiver jobs available; no certification needed; paid training; competitive pay; five locations; refer a friend and refer a resident bonuses; retention bonus; attendance bonus; employee of the month bonus
Contact: www.MulberryGoveGA.com 770-725-6978
WILLIAMS SONOMA
11510 Lewis Braselton Boulevard, Braselton, Ga. 30517
Supply chain warehouse positions available : Home delivery driver, forklift driver, warehouse administration and inventory control
Pay from $15.50 to $20.50 an hour
Full time and part time positions available
470-447-5000
WOODMEN LIFE
PO Box 159 Clermont, Ga. 30527
Insurance sales positions
Earning potential over $200,000 a year.
Health, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, 401(k), incentive program including expense-paid trips offered annually, special contests and award presentations throughout the year, annuities, retirement
CONTACT: 770-654-1256
ADVANTAGE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEMS
250 North Avenue, Athens, Ga. 30601
Provides mental health services, addictive services and developmental disability services.
Positions hiring: Registered nurse and LPN, program coordinator/counselor alternative response team , mental health clinician, behavioral health RNs and LPNs
behavioral intervention specialist, Direct Support Professional (CNA), Behavioral Health RNs and LPNs, Behavioral Health Counselor, HIV Educator, Behavioral Intervention Specialist
More openings listed at advantagebhs.org, positions available in ten counties, some positions eligible for sign on and retention bonuses. Three paid weeks off per year, paid holidays, 401 (k) and 401 (b), insurance benefits other employee discounts and perks.
Contact: Advantagebhs.org ; 706-389-6789
BGW DENTAL GROUP
1205 Friendship Road, Braselton, Ga. 30501
Contact: 470-778-5120
Open positions: Administrative team member, dental assistant, dental hygienist, dental front office manager, front office patient coordinator
WATERTIGHT ROOFING SERVICES
Full-service residential and commercial roofing and exterior renovation specialists
45 Business Center Drive, Winder, Ga. 30680
Contact:770-868-0290
CITY OF WINDER
25 East Midland Avenue, Winder, Ga. 30680
Openings: chief financial officer ($89,677 - 139,71/ year); Controller
($76,891.57 - $98,332.62/year); Executive Administrative Assistant ($18.49 - $23.65/hour); Golf Course Operations Worker ($13.59 - $15.48/ hour); Meter Tech I ($14.68 - $18.78/ hour); Police Officer Recruit ($43,155/year); Sworn Police Officer ($43,155 - $53,835/year); Utilities Crew Leader ($18.49 - $23.65/ hour); Utility Worker I ($14.68 - $18.78/ hour); Utility Worker II ($14.68 - $18.78/hour)
Benefits: health insurance; dental and vision-CIGNA; dental – 100% paid by the city for single employee; Short Term Disability-AFLAC-100% City Paid; Long Term Disability-AFLAC-100% City Paid; Basic Life- AFLAC- 2.5 Times Base Annual Income City Paid
Dependent Life- AFLAC- $5,000 for eligible spouse and $2,500 for each eligible child City Paid, Voluntary Life-AFLAC, Group Accident-AFLAC, Group Cancer-AFLAC, Group Critical Illness-AFLAC, Wellness Rewards Program-Medical Participant
Retirement: 401 (a) Retirement Plan: City 3% Contribution at 90 days of service ; 457(b) Retirement Plan: City Matching at 90 days of service up to 3% if employee enrolls and contributes at least 3%
CONTACT: 770-867-3106
ELITE IMPRINT GROUP
Winder, Ga.
Marketing and promotions
Contact: 678-383-9171
CHATEAU ELAN
100 Rue Charlemagne , Braselton, Ga. 30517
Openings: retail sales associate, sales administrative assistant, spa services attendant, bellperson, restaurant bartender,, associate director of finance, robe & key spa attendant, stewarding supervisor, spa guest relations/front desk, associate director of finance
Benefits: discount hotel stays, spa services, golf, food and beverage, retail as well as access to the YouDecide® discount program, which has offers-negotiated pricing arrangements for vacation destinations, hotels, vacation planning, rental cars, movie tickets/rentals, consumer electronics, consumer goods and services, personal services and even discounts on cell phones and plans; a comprehensive benefit program through Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as Vision insurance programs through EyeMed, vacation, sick and holiday paid leave, 401(k) savings plan, partners with DailyPay, a voluntary benefit that allows our associates access to their earnings when they want them
Contact: 678-425-0900
