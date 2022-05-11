Wind’er Up is a duo made up two Winder residents, John Taylor, vocals and keyboards, and Stacy Lumley who sings most of the songs.
John Taylor came up with the concept of a gift gig where every 10 shows, the duo takes whatever tips and money they are paid for the gig, and donates it to a local charity.
On Friday, May 6th, the Wind'er Up duo donated $400 to the Shriners Children's Hospital.
This Saturday, May 14, the duo will be playing at Pig Tails at Lake Lanier from 5-9 p.m.
"It is our way of saying thank you to all the people who are supporting us and attend our performances by donating 100% of our proceeds including tips to a charity," said the duo.
To view video from the May 6 gig, visit Wind'er Up's Facebook page.
Other gigs coming up in May are El Fogon in Dacula on May 21 and El Molcajete in Buford May 27.
