Nothing beats being a southern kid on a snow day.
On Sunday morning, kids around the county woke up and looked outside to find a winter wonderland of fluffy white snow. For many children, pets and new families, this was their first snow.
Northeast Georgia was in the path of Winter Storm Izzy from late Saturday night well into late afternoon on Sunday. Despite almost an entire day of snowfall, Jackson EMC reported Sunday at 8 p.m. nearly all its members had power with only two outages remaining in Barrow County.
The Georgia Department of Transportation released a reminder to drivers to watch for potential black ice on the roads as temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday night and into Monday morning.
On Monday morning, Barrow County Emergency Services posted on social media that the roads were overall in good shape, but they advised staying home a little longer if possible.
“If you have to get on the roads, then let’s just pretend we all have our momma’s sweet tea in the cup holder with no lid...nobody wants to spill that and make momma mad,” said the BCES Facebook post from Jan. 17.
On Jan. 18, the National Weather Service released a special weather statement warning drivers of black ice expected to cause treacherous road conditions Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
It also reported a chance of some wintry precipitation across the area late Thursday through early Saturday.
The NWS advises the public to monitor for future updates.
