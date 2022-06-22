Alvin Mohrien, of Statham, and a group of about six local comedians put on a show at Mulberry Grove Senior Living in Statham each month to provide a well-deserved laugh for its residents.
"We kid them around a lot," said Mohrien, who says his "keep-it-clean" comedy centers around his own self-deprecation. "They take it well. No body heckles you when they're drowsy," he joked.
Mohrien performs at other various venues in the area including in Academia Brewery and Jittery Joes.
