A total of 307 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2022 spring semester. Of the 311 degrees awarded by the college, 194 were bachelor degrees.
Over 2,159 students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in biology, nursing, agribusiness, agriculture, agricultural communication, agricultural education, business, environmental horticulture, history and government, natural resource management, rural community development and writing and communication.
Graduates included:
Kaitlyn Marie Faith Sonntag of Winder, graduated with a bachelor of science in agribusiness and a bachelor of science in agriculture.
