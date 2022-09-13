Local leaders including Winder Mayor David Maynard, Rep. Terry England, and Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Tommy Jennings, are working with officials at Kinetic by Windstream to announce a major construction project, which will equip, for the first time, some 14,000 homes and businesses in the City of Winder and surrounding parts of Barrow County for high-speed fiber internet by the end of this year.
On Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Innovation Amphitheater, Winder Mayor David Maynard, Barrow County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Tommy Jennings, Kinetic state operations president Micahel Foor, Kinetic state government affairs vice president Deana Hawkins-Perry and Kinetic central Georgia operations director Randy Wilson.
