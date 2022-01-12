Photographs by Mike Bentley of Bentley Photography in Winder have recently been accepted into the Merit Collection of Professional Photographers of America's 2021 International Photographic Competition.
Founded in 1868, Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. It currently helps 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources, protection and education, all under PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.
Bentley’s work will be on display at the upcoming Imaging USA held Jan.16-18 in National Harbor, Maryland. Imaging USA is one of the largest annual conventions and expos for professional photographers.
A panel of 36 eminent jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from over 5,000 total submitted entries at PPA headquarters in Atlanta. Judged against a standard of excellence, 1,926 images were selected for the Merit Collection and 1,225 (roughly 24 percent) were selected for the esteemed Imaging Excellence Collection—the best of the best.
The Imaging Excellence Collection images will all be published in the much-anticipated " Excellence Collection" book by Marathon Press.
Bentley’s photographs titled “Watchman”, “Once a Cowgirl, Always a Cowgirl” and “Sharp” will all be in the International Photographic Exhibition alongside other top photographic works from the competition and traveling and special invitational displays.
These images constitute one of the world's largest annual exhibits of professional photography gathered simultaneously in one place.
