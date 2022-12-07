Local student Andrew Hill, son of Jeff and Missy Hill of Statham, has been inducted into the Latin Honor Society during Athens Academy's ninth annual International Education Week Lecture and World Language Induction Ceremony on Thursday, December 1, 2022. This year’s speaker was Ms. Sarah Quinn, associate director for Global Practice Preparation for the Dean Rusk International Law Center at the University of Georgia School of Law. Following Ms. Quinn’s presentation, Upper School students were inducted into the World Language Honor Societies.
Forty-six Upper School students were inducted into one of three--Latin, French, or Spanish—world language honor societies. This nomination is bestowed upon students who have demonstrated excellence of accomplishment (a grade of 90 or higher) throughout three complete years of study of language at the Honors Level with a natural interest in language study, global connections with other language communities, and a desire to pursue global cultural competence.
