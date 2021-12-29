Local woman celebrates 100th birthday

On Dec. 23, 2021, Mrs. Bonnie Faulkner celebrated her 100th birthday. Although it’s a dramatically different world in 2021 than the world she was born into in 1921, Bonnie has continued to thrive.
Bonnie was born in Hall County where she lived most of her life until she moved to Jefferson roughly 17 years ago. She attended Suwanee High School, where she played basketball and earned her diploma around 1939.
Soon after graduating high school, she married D.L. Faulkner and they had six children together: Three daughters and three sons.
Bonnie and her husband were married 58 years before he passed away in 1997. Following his death, Bonnie lived independently and cared for herself, including all housework and cooking until about six months ago when health issues made it necessary to move to Magnolia Estates of Winder for assisted living.
In addition to being a wife and mother, Bonnie worked at a manufacturing company making boots for about 26 years. She also kept a vegetable garden and made fresh homemade meals using recipes her children still rave about decades later. Some of their favorites include her cornbread dressing, fried apple pie and pound cake.
Before her health began to limit her activity, Bonnie loved to garden, cook and bake. She also enjoys word games and crossword puzzles and was an avid reader and loves bluegrass music.
Eating vegetables is her secret to vitality.
“She could make anyone like vegetables,” said her daughter Mary. “No one could equal her in cooking fresh vegetables from the garden.”
Bonnie is best known for her “outstanding” pound cakes, according to her children. Everyone seems to agree whether it’s chocolate pound cake, German chocolate or devil’s food, chocolate is certainly her specialty and she always had a cake baked and ready-to-eat for her beloved grandchildren.
She has seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren who are scattered across seven states and in France.
As a member of America’s “greatest generation," her generation is a unique group of Americans who lived through the Great Depression and later either fought in, or worked in an industry that contributed to World War II.
She knew that in order to thrive as a wife, mom, grandmother, employee and any other hat she wore throughout her life, she didn’t just use what she had, she always managed to create more.
Bonnie’s advice for younger generations is simple: work ethic.
“The only time I ever heard her say ‘I’m tired’ was after we went shopping,” said Mary. “If only she could pass her work ethic along because she led by example.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.