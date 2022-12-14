Local children enjoyed a special Christmas treat during the 2022 Shop with a Hero event on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Shop with a Hero program, formerly known as Shop with a Cop, began when Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith was working with the Winder Police Department in 2002. Smith and some others at WPD paired local children to shop for items on their Christmas list with a first responder.

When Smith was elected as Barrow County Sheriff in 2009, the WPD and BCSO joined forces and the program has since expanded to include Auburn and Statham police and was later renamed to "Shop with a Hero" because it now includes all public safety in Barrow County.

