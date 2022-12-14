Local children enjoyed a special Christmas treat during the 2022 Shop with a Hero event on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Shop with a Hero program, formerly known as Shop with a Cop, began when Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith was working with the Winder Police Department in 2002. Smith and some others at WPD paired local children to shop for items on their Christmas list with a first responder.
When Smith was elected as Barrow County Sheriff in 2009, the WPD and BCSO joined forces and the program has since expanded to include Auburn and Statham police and was later renamed to "Shop with a Hero" because it now includes all public safety in Barrow County.
Each year, the kids are selected through school counselors at each school in Barrow. "We have a committee that reviews all the kids stories, which is day we go through several boxes of tissues," said Smith.
"However, the most exciting day is when we arrive at their school and surprise them with a certificate. A lot of them will cry and the joy on their faces is priceless."
"We see the magic of this time of year right in front of us. Chief Fullington and I have always said this is our favorite day to help them through a difficult year by our coworkers cheering them up," said Smith.
“Our officers are able to engage with these young kids while shopping and immediately understand the positive impact of this program,” said Winder Police Chief Jim Fullington.
In the program's first year, Smith said three kids participated. Last weekend's event, which marked the 20th year serving local youth, the program was able to serve 41 children.
The unprecedented support received this year was provided through contributions from local organizations and private donors. The Rotary Club of Winder, AMVETS, Affordable Bonding and the Georgia Spa Program were among those who donated to this year's event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.