A LOST Certificate of Distribution was signed by the mayors of Auburn, Bethlehem, Carl and Statham and presented to the Winder City Council Tuesday night for its consideration.
The council unanimously agreed to authorize Mayor David Maynard to sign the LOST certificate, which allocates funds based solely on population and mirrors the current LOST agreement, which the county and its six municipalities originally agreed upon in 2012.
The distribution agreed upon in the certificate allocates 62% of LOST funds to the county and differs from the Barrow County Board of Commissioners’ (BOC) offer currently on the table, which allocates 67% to the county.
“I cannot imagine any changes in the local economy that would warrant such a significant change in the distribution percentages. I am still hopeful a reasonable LOST agreement can be reached,” Maynard said in a Winder press release in response to the county’s offer made in a resolution signed by the BOC Nov. 22.
Interestingly, the 5% difference between the allocation amounts offered by the county the cities in the LOST certificate can be attributed to the updated analysis that was initiated by Winder city officials at the onset of LOST negotiations in June.
Winder officials determined it would be in the public’s best interest to enter into a more equitable LOST agreement by using all eight criteria set forth by the General Assembly of Georgia, which is the state’s recommended approach to determining the allocation of LOST funds.
The county agreed and hired Sutton Consulting to perform the analysis. Sutton’s analysis produced an allocation based on each of the eight criteria set forth by state law, which includes (1) central business district and unincorporated area, (2) resident population, (3) existing service delivery responsibly, (4) effect of change in LOST revenue on debt funding, (5) point of sale, (6) intergovernmental agreements, (7) tax equity and (8) service delivery and funding strategy. The average of each of those totals came to an allocation of 69.2% to the county and 30.80% to the cities.
From the county’s perspective based on Sutton’s findings, its offer of 67% was a reasonable and substantial compromise in the spirit of preserving LOST.
According to the county’s resolution signed Nov. 22, its offer will “ensure that all county taxpayers are treated as fairly and as equitably as possible, even though city taxpayers will continue to receive an additional and exclusive per capita benefit 31% higher than the benefit received by unincorporated taxpayers.”
In order to achieve real tax equity in the LOST allocations, the county would need to receive 72.7% of the LOST to ensure the unincorporated taxpayer receives the same per capita tax reduction from LOST as municipal residents, according to Sutton’s findings.
“The [Winder] City Council needs to understand that even under the county’s proposed 67% LOST distribution, unincorporated area taxpayers will still only receive on average $129.55 in tax savings while municipal residents will receive on average $169.79 in tax savings,” said county attorney Angela Davis.
Similarly, the city’s perspective is its offer to keep the distribution the same as its been the last 10 years is also a reasonable and substantial compromise.
“I believe current distribution agreed upon in 2012 was a compromise then and would be again if that agreement is reached,” said Maynard.
“The Cities of Barrow County propose that the Barrow County Board of Commissioners accept this proposal as a compromise in the spirit of goodwill and cooperation,” he said.
To make the Certificate of Distribution official following Maynard’s signature, the Town of Braselton must also authorize its Mayor’s signature, which is expected during the Braselton Town Council’s next meeting Thursday, Dec. 8.
Once the sixth and final municipality signs the certificate, the Barrow County BOC will make the final decision at its next meeting Tuesday, Dec, 13.
If nothing else, the cities and county can agree on one critical truth: The failure to come to a LOST agreement by Dec. 31 will result in a devastating loss of a critical source of revenue relied upon by the county and each of its six municipalities and would be felt by all who call Barrow County home.
