A LOST Certificate of Distribution was signed by the mayors of Auburn, Bethlehem, Carl and Statham and presented to the Winder City Council Tuesday night for its consideration.

The council unanimously agreed to authorize Mayor David Maynard to sign the LOST certificate, which allocates funds based solely on population and mirrors the current LOST agreement, which the county and its six municipalities originally agreed upon in 2012.

