On Friday, Dec. 16, the Winder City Council unanimously authorized Mayor David Maynard to sign the Local Option Sales Tax Distribution Certificate, following the Barrow County Board of Commissioners authorization of chairman Pat Graham to sign on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The following are distribution percentages for the county and its six municipalities:
This decision follows the suggestion of a delegation of state legislators seeking to help protect LOST in Barrow.
According to Maynard, the 20.472 percentage of the LOST the city will receive represents a slight decrease in percentage from the 2012 certificate, however, despite the lower distribution percentage number, discussions at the council table were in favor of agreeing to the county’s proposed LOST percentages, to continue the benefits of the consumer-based tax.
“Agreeing to this is in the best interest for our constituents and the other municipalities, we need to approve this and put this behind us," said Winder councilman Travis Singley.
