Barrow County announced in a press release Monday that the Nov. 10 mediation with the City of Winder failed to result in an agreement to maintain the one-penny Local Option Sales Tax (LOST), which provides property tax relief for all Barrow County residents.
As a result of the failed mediation, an estimated $242 million in revenue generated from LOST remains in the balance and is in serious jeopardy of being terminated at the end of this year.
WHAT IS LOST?
The LOST is a sales tax intended to reduce, and sometimes replace, property taxes. Many people favor the tax because it’s a one-penny consumption-based tax, which is paid by anyone who makes a purchase in the county, regardless of residency.
Every 10 years, the law requires cities and counties to sign a distribution certificate, which decides what percent of the tax revenue goes to the county and what goes to the cities. If there is an agreement made, it would be in effect from 2023-2032.
Since everyone in the county is a county taxpayer, when the county receives LOST dollars, the law requires that property taxes be reduced by the same rate for everyone in both incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.
On the contrary, when cities receive their portion of LOST funds, reduced property taxes are required only for those who live within their city limits.
Based on the current LOST distribution formula, unincorporated county residents receive an average of $125.32 in tax savings from LOST, while city taxpayers receive an average of $200.66 in tax savings.
Leading up to the mediation, there were several meetings between the county and the cities to discuss the LOST allocation to continue providing tax relief to benefit as many Barrow County citizens as possible.
These efforts came to a screeching halt when the Winder City Council passed a resolution on Aug. 2, in a nearly unanimous vote with only one council member abstaining.
WINDER’S RESOLUTION
According to a press release from the city following the Aug. 2 resolution, Winder city council members believe the existing application of the distribution of LOST dollars doesn’t recognize the city’s daytime population, the inherent value of the city’s commercial districts, the cost of the services required to support the daytime populations in these areas and subsequent factors that align with the criteria set forth by the General Assembly’s statute, which dictates LOST fund distribution.
In its resolution, the city lays out a list of demands the county "shall" meet before moving forward with negotiations.
In addition to insisting upon an agreement based on the eight criteria set forth by the Georgia General Assembly, rather than an agreement based solely on population, the resolution also demands the county dismiss all litigation related to service delivery strategy. The city also demands the county agree to not challenge either its current water and sewer rates or its right to transfer funds from its enterprise fund into any other fund of the city.
The city goes further, calling upon the county to provide road construction and right-of-way maintenance in the unincorporated district from taxes and fees collected within unincorporated areas and relieve all municipal citizens from funding those services. Finally, the demand for a TSPLOST referendum on the Nov. 8 elections ballot was also included in the terms of the resolution.
COUNTY'S POSITION
The Barrow County Superior Court had already ruled in the county’s favor on all issues related to SDS at the time the resolution was passed. More recently, another court order has been issued in the SDS case by the Georgia Court of Appeals, which upheld the Superior Court’s ruling in favor of the county’s arguments since the Aug. 2 resolution first passed. Therefore, the city’s demand for the county to abandon its position on SDA issues, which it has now won at least twice in court, was never likely or reasonable, but even more so now than it was in August.
What’s more, at the time of the passage of the resolution, it was already too late to place a TSPLOST referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot as a matter of law. Now that the election has passed, the demand is an outright impossibility.
According to the county, records received from the City of Winder show that Winder has not only rejected the county’s allocation offer, but provided no counteroffer in return, nor has it conducted a financial analysis of its own to support its position.
MEDIATION
After 60 days of negotiation, the parties entered into mediation after no agreement was reached. When this happens, state law requires the parties to mediate “in a manner which attempts to reach a resolution of the dispute.”
Despite this legal mandate, the City of Winder appeared at the mediation without a quorum of the city council and remained firm on the demands in its resolution, which at this point are either impossible or directly contradict two court decisions on SDS.
After a seven-hour mediation, no agreement was reached. Based upon this failure, there’s little to no indication the LOST can continue after Dec. 31.
WINDER'S POSITION
According to a statement released by the city following the failed mediation:
"The City of Winder’s council recognizes the long-term implications for each citizen brought on by defending the increasing amount of litigation against Winder, by Barrow County, as well as the importance of an equitable share of LOST collections for all the cities in Barrow County."
The City of Winder has four minimum requirements in these discussions, read the statement.
First: "To ensure that City of Winder taxpayers don’t continue to pay Barrow County for services not provided to City residents."
Second: "To protect the nearly 115 years of financial investments city residents have made into the water system that provides clean drinking water to nearly 60% of the people in this county, of which nearly 30,000 live in unincorporated Barrow County."
Third: "To provide an equitable and affordable means to make much needed repairs to roads and streets in our shared community and develop meaningful projects that help eliminate heavy traffic."
Fourth: "To ensure that the Local Option Sales Tax dollars made possible by businesses located in Winder or supported by critical utility infrastructure installed and maintained by Winder throughout the county, is reinvested into the City of Winder to provide for essential services that keep the entire community clean and safe, like police, fire and public works, while keeping Winder property taxes low," said the city.
According to Mayor David Maynard, “The City Council and I have a moral obligation to work diligently for our taxpayers, residents, businesses and utility customers. We take that obligation seriously. Unfortunately, negotiations often take time, effort and multiple rounds of discussions. However, I am confident that the Board of Commissioners remember that the residents of Winder, Auburn, Statham, Bethlehem, Carl and Braselton are also residents of Barrow County, and they will come to the table in good faith to reach an agreement soon.”
RAMIFICATIONS
As a result of this stand-off and in the absence of a LOST agreement by Dec. 31, the county would be required to increase its property taxes by approximately $480 per resident, and the City of Winder would be required to increase its property taxes by approximately $1,319 per resident to make up for the lost revenue.
Similarly, the following are estimated tax increases per resident that would be required for other municipalities in Barrow if LOST is terminated:
• Auburn - $1,578
• Bethlehem - $1,017
• Braselton - $661
• Carl - $727
• Statham - $1,501
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.