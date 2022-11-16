hourglass-graphic

Barrow County announced in a press release Monday that the Nov. 10 mediation with the City of Winder failed to result in an agreement to maintain the one-penny Local Option Sales Tax (LOST), which provides property tax relief for all Barrow County residents.

As a result of the failed mediation, an estimated $242 million in revenue generated from LOST remains in the balance and is in serious jeopardy of being terminated at the end of this year.

