A low cost vaccination clinic will be held April 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Barrow County Animal Control, located at 616 Barrow Park Drive, Winder.
All services will be first come, first serve and all animals must be leashed or in a carrier.
The following vaccinations will be offered:
- Rabies (one year) $12
- DHPPV (dog) $12
- FVRCP (cat) $12
- Bordatella (dog) $20
- Nail trim $20
- Microchipping $25
- All proceeds benefit Animal Alliance of Georgia's community outreach programs.
Information on spay and neuter services will also be available. For more information visit animalallianceofgeorgia.org.
