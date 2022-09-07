A Low-cost vaccination clinic will be held at the Barrow County Animal Control Sunday, Sept. 11 from 1-4 p.m. Preregister to save time at bit.ly/aagclinic. Preregistration appointment times are not valid as all services will be first come, first served. All animals must be on a leash or in a carrier.
Information on spay and neuter services will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Animal Alliance of Georgia's community outreach programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.