AUBURN PUBLIC LIBRARY
24 5th St, Auburn, Ga, 30011
Mad Hatter Tea Party: Thursday, April 7 at 2-3 p.m.
Join for some "madcap" fun as the group eats cookies, drinks tea and lemonade, plays games and makes a craft! "All the very best people are mad, you know."
Crochet/Knit Club: Monday, April 11 at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Weekly on Mondays.
Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime: Monday, April 11, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Weekly on Monday.
Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages two and up with caregiver.
Teen Monday Fundays: Monday, April 11 at 5-6 p.m. Weekly on Monday. Every Monday teens are offered something special just for them. From game nights, to crafts, to Anime Club to trivia, each week is something fun just for teens. Ages 12-19 welcome.
Cover to Cover Book Club: Monday, April 11 at 6-7 p.m. Monthly on second Monday.
Read a variety of books, from literary fiction to nonfiction to young adult. Bring a snack or dessert to share and chat with other booklovers.
Adult Craft Night: Tuesday, April 12, 5-6 p.m. Monthly on the second Tuesday.
Lap-sit Storytime: Wednesday, April 13, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday.
Designed for ages birth to two, this story time introduces Auburn's littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
BRASELTON
Lightening Bug Storytime: Thursday, April 7, 6-7 p.m.
Wear PJs, bring your favorite stuffed animal and lay back and listen to a bedtime story with Mrs. Stacy.
Cocoon Storytime: Friday, April 8, 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.
This lapsit storytime is for infants birth to two years old. Share books, songs, rhymes and sign language in this 20-30 minute program with Mrs. Lindsay.
Bookworm Storytime: Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
This storytime for family members of all ages will feature dancing, songs and stories with Mrs. Stacy.
Tale Waggers with Zeke: Tuesday, April 12, 4-5 p.m.
Come meet Zeke, our amazing four legged friend who loves a good book. Zeke and his best friend, Mrs. Diane, love to meet library patrons of all ages (especially kids) and have books read to him. Zeke is a certified therapy dog.
Inchworm Storytime: Wednesday, April 13, 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.
This story time is for children ages five and under. Join for a fun time of sharing books, songs and coloring with Mrs. Stacy
Statham
Seed Swap: Saturday, April 9, 12 - 2 p.m.
Bring your non-GMO seeds to swap or share.
Lapsit Storytime: Monday, April 11, 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Weekly on Monday.
Join Miss Ann for a very special rhythms, rhymes and repetition lapsit storytime for babies aged birth - 24 months.
Ready To Read PreK Storytime: Wednesday, April 13, 10:30.- 11 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Join Miss Ann in the new kids area of the library for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles.
Winder
Spring Break Reading Challenge: Thursday, April 7. Daily.
Register for this challenge in Beanstack and track five hours of reading in the month of April for the chance to win prizes. Grand prizes include annual passes to Zoo Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium and Georgia State Parks. Visit at prlib.org for more info. and to register.
Ready to read \Storytime
Thursday, April 7, 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Weekly.
Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
Teen Book Club: Thursday, April 7, 4 - 5 p.m. Monthly on the first Thursday.
Join for a book discussion of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and choose the book for the next meeting. Snacks provided. Ages 12-18 only.
Friends of Georgia Library annual meeting and workshop
Friday, April 8, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
FOGL Annual Meeting and Workshop will be in person this year at the Winder Public Library. Everyone is invited to for a day of knowledge, friendship and raffle prizes.
The cost is $20 for current members and $30 for nonmembers and members needing to renew. This includes lunch and handouts.
The registration form is at https://georgia-friends.org/fogl-events/ . The deadline for registration is April 1.
PuRL @ the Barrow Farmer's Market: Saturday, April 9, 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
PuRL, Winder's Pop Up Rolling Library will be at the opening day of the Barrow Farmer's Market. You can check out books with PuRl and its friendly to all ages.
Yoga @ the Library: April 9, 3 - 4 p.m. Weekly on Saturday.
Beginner Flow class for adults and mature young adults. Bring mat and/or block/strap and water. Space is limited to 20 attendees. First come, first serve. Class begins promptly and no late entry.
Maker Mondays: Monday, April 11 Weekly on Monday.
Hop in and pick up a cute bunny sticker scene this week. Ages up to 12, while supplies last.
Senior Shorts: Monday, April 11, weekly on Monday.
Hop in and pick up a cute bunny sticker scene this week! Ages up to 12, while supplies last.
Book Bunnies!, Monday, April 11, 4 - 4:45 p.m., monthly on the second Monday. Stories and activities for kids in kindergarten to third grade.
Pajama Storytime, Monday, April 11, 6 - 6:30 p.m. A storytime in pajamas with Miss Beth. All ages with a caregiver.
Lapsit Storytime: April 12, 10:30 - 11:00 a.m., Weekly on Tuesday. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages Birth - 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
Yoga @ the Library, Tuesday, April 12, 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.
Family Fun Game Night: Money Edition, Wednesday, April 13, 5 - 6 p.m. To help get "Money Smart," join for Family Fun Game Night - the Money Edition and more family games, prizes, trivia and snacks. All families are welcome.
