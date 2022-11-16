A gas station owner reported a man fraudulently purchased approximately 65 lottery ticket books, valuing $19,357, with a debit card. When the initial transaction was made, he didn't suspect fraudulent activity as it takes 4-5 business days to receive money on debit transactions. The owner said the transaction could have been made any time between Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.
As of Nov. 7, no money had been received from any transactions the suspect made during that time frame.
The owner had 24 receipts from Nov. 2-6, which he suspected to be fraudulent. He said they displayed, “Visa Force Sale, "Entry Method Manual” and “Mode Offline,” which were all indicators charges were likely fraudulent.
The owner said the suspect did win $6,000 store credit off the “ding ding” machines on Nov. 2, which he used in store credit to legitimately purchase lottery tickets. He also won $5,000 in store credit either the same day or the next day at another gas station, which he used in store credit to purchase more lottery tickets. The owner advised he likely cashed in many of the lottery tickets he fraudulently purchased. Police told the owner to inform the lottery commission of the situation.
The suspect was found to have warrants in a neighboring county and was eventually found and arrested at another gas station in the area. He was charged with theft by deception, financial transaction card fraud; false making, altering, forging and/or counterfeiting of lottery tickets.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Winder Police Department Nov. 3-9:
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; brake lights required Nov. 3 at 4th Ave., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Disturbing the peace Nov. 3 at 125 E Midland Ave., where two people were in a fist fight over a winning ticket from the “ding-ding” machines at a convenience store.
• Damage to property Nov. 3 at N Broad St., where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred and the vehicle let the scene. The accident caused the roadway to shut down due to damage from two power poles and lines. The vehicle was a tractor trailer ruck towing a red trailer with a bulldozer on it. When the power poles were struck, the power lines collapsed to the ground and the sidewalk and the street light attached to it broke. The glass from the light fell on a parked vehicle.
• Public drunk; criminal trespass; disorderly conduct Nov. 3 at 338 Monroe Hwy., where an intoxicated man was yelling at people, making threats and flipped over a golf cart.
• Theft by taking Nov. 3 at 242 Woodlawn Ave., where two females stole a stop sign.
• Driving while license suspended Nov. 4 at Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 4 at 177 W Athens St., where a man with an active warrant called into dispatch asking for a ride.
• Damage to property No. 4 at Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic signal was down after being struck by a vehicle.
• Driving while license suspended; improper left turn Nov. 4 at 7 S Center St., where at traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Nov. 5 at 108 Pinkston Ct., where a man physically assaulted a woman and threatened to shoot her.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz; failure to obey traffic control device Nov. 5 at Linwood Ave. where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple battery-Family Violence Nov. 6 at 235 Doster Dr., where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 6 at Dreamland Cir., where a man with warrants was at a residence and the owner wanted him to leave.
• Theft by taking Nov. 6 at 230 James St., where a woman reported her RING camera caught a man creeping onto her porch and stealing her daughter’s bicycle.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking Nov. 6 at 75 Pinkston Farm Rd., where a car break in occured.
• Giving false name; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; lighted headlight requirement; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies Nov. 5 at 41 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 6 at 6933 Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, where an inmate transport occurred.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking (2) Nov. 6 at 125 Pinkston Ct., where a firearm was reported stolen out of a vehicle.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; simple assault-FV; battery-FV Nov. 6 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a domestic dispute was reported.
• Theft by deception Nov. 7 at Emma Dr., where fraudulent activity involving bank money wiring and bitcoin money transfers was reported.
• Possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; arrest warrant; possession and use of drug related objects Nov. 7 at 10 E May St., where
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle Nov. 6 at 163 E May St., where
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 7 at 125 Midland Ave.
• Theft by deception Nov. 8 at 21 Duke Cir., where a man reported being sold a fake Rolex watch on Facebook Marketplace.
• Public drunkenness; unlawful possession of open containers Nov. 8 at 59 W May St., where a welfare check was conducted on a intoxicated male reported in a gas station parking lot.
• Hit and run with nonserious injury and/or damage Nov. 9 at 458 Jefferson Hwy.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 10 at 1140 Experiment Station Rd., Watkinsville, where an inmate transport was conducted.
