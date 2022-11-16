A gas station owner reported a man fraudulently purchased approximately 65 lottery ticket books, valuing $19,357, with a debit card. When the initial transaction was made, he didn't suspect fraudulent activity as it takes 4-5 business days to receive money on debit transactions. The owner said the transaction could have been made any time between Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.

As of Nov. 7, no money had been received from any transactions the suspect made during that time frame.

