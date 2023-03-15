Barrow County Animal Control received an anonymous tip on Feb. 24 about the well-being of an animal at a residence located on Fleeman Road.
The caller told animal control a Rottweiler mix was being neglected, not being fed and had chewed its own foot off.
Upon arriving at the home, animal control personnel contacted Buffy Sims, who said she only had the dog for about a month when it ran off. According to Sims, the animal returned with the foot injury. When asked about the malnutrition of the dog due to it being sunken in at the rib cage, along with hips exposed due to starvation, Sims said the dog ate sporadically.
Sims said she would take the animal to the vet in Gwinnett that day. When animal control personnel called the vet where Sims was taking the dog, the veterinarian advised they didn’t have time to treat him. Sims dropped the dog off at Barrow County Animal Control without speaking to staff. Animal control took the Rottweiler to Winder Animal Hospital to have a full medical panel ran.
On Feb. 27, Barrow County investigators and animal control officers executed a search warrant on the residence and attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Buffy Sims and Justin Sims, but neither occupant was at home when deputies arrived.
Officers made entry into the home, where they found two small dogs, four cats and two birds, all of which were seized. When Buffy and Justin returned to the residence, they had another four dogs in their vehicle, which were also seized. Both were arrested and each were charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Driving without a valid license; brake light requirements March 2 at W Star St./ Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by receiving Feb. 23 at 1963 Diamond Ridge Dr., Statham, where a suspicious vehicle was reported in a cul-de-sac with a tag that showed the car was stolen out of Gwinnett County.
• Driving while license suspended; expired license plate; no insurance March 2 at Jefferson Road/Brenda Street, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) March 4 at 855 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where a man slashed another man’s tire with a knife after an argument.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; disorderly conduct March 2 at 311 Devonshire Dr., Winder, where a domestic dispute was reported and when officers located and arrested the suspect, his brother and mother obstructed the arrest by yelling profanities and refusing to reply to officer’s commands.
• Driving without a valid license; driving unsafe/properly equipped vehicle; brake light requirements (2); driving in wrong side of road March 3 at Christmas Avenue/University Parkway, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; speeding Feb. 28 at University Parkway/Wall Road, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance March 4 at 507 Jefferson Hwy., where a man hit his female cousin, with whom he was residing, in the face, leaving a black eye.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; Hands-Free Georgia Act Feb. 28 at 430 Watson Road, Winder, where a man ran his vehicle into a tree.
• Driving while license suspended Feb. 27 at University Parkway/Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple battery March 4 at 1231 Dylan Way, Winder, where a woman pushed another woman.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects March 3 at 1937 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Statham, where an officer looked inside the parked vehicle of a known drug user and saw narcotics in the driver’s seat.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; drugs to be kept in original container Feb. 27 at 648 Rockwell Church Rd., Winder, where a theft was reported.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; driving while license suspended March 5 at Edgewater Lane/Dee Kennedy Road, Hoschton, where a woman with a suspended license called police saying someone slashed her tires and needed an ambulance, but later refused police assistance.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less; simple assault-Family Violence Feb. 27 at 50 Lois Kinney Rd., Statham, were a man punched a hole in the wall of his dad’s home.
• Possession of methamphetamine Feb. 17 at 1602 Queens Dr., Winder, where a man had drugs on his person while being served with an arrest warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.