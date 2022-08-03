A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence while on his way home from work, where he said he handled acetone all day. The inhalation of the fumes rendered him intoxicated, according to police, and he was subsequently charged with a DUI.

The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:

