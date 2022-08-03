A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence while on his way home from work, where he said he handled acetone all day. The inhalation of the fumes rendered him intoxicated, according to police, and he was subsequently charged with a DUI.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Simple battery July 20 at 684 Than Skinner Road, where a domestic dispute between a husband and wife occurred.
• Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances; hit and run; reckless driving; driving with license suspended or revoked; consumption;/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; following too closely; hold for other agency July 20 at Gainesville Highway and Rockwell Church Road, where a vehicle accident occurred.
• Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; window tint violation; failure to yield July 20 at University Parkway and Carl Bethlehem Road, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-drugs; following too closely July 21 at Highway 211 NW and Old Hog Mountain Road, Hoschton, where a traffic accident occurred at the roundabout.
• Criminal trespass-unlawful entry (two counts) July 21 at 1397 Duncan Lane, Auburn, where a man was reported to repeatedly trespass a business.
• Terroristic threats and acts July 21 at 286 Jones Road, where a man was making threats to his wife.
• DUI-multiple substances; DUI-endangering child under 14 years; hold for other agency July 22 at Atlanta Highway SE and Price Street, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by shoplifting July 22 at 440 Atlanta Highway, where a woman was caught taking items off the shelf, taking them to customer service and getting money on a gift card for them.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked July 22 at Highway 124 and Old Hog Mountain Road, Auburn, where a vehicle accident occurred.
• Driving without a valid license July 22 at Hog Mountain Road and P.R. Smith Blvd., Winder, where a roadside safety checkpoint was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license July 22 at Hog Mountain Road and P.R. Smith Blvd., Winder, where a roadside safety checkpoint was conducted.
• DUI-Glue/aerosol/toxic vapor; driving while license suspended or revoked July 22 at Hog Mountain Road and P.R. Smith Road, Winder where a roadside safety checkpoint was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage July 22 at Hog Mountain Road and P.R. Smith Blvd., Winder, where a roadside safety checkpoint was conducted.’’
• DUI-drugs; driving while license suspended or revoked; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. July 22 at Hog Mountain Road and P.R. Smith Blvd., Winder, where a roadside safety checkpoint was conducted.’’
• DUI-drugs; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; unlawful possession, display or use of any fraudulent, altered identification documents; driving while license suspended or revoked; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; failure to obey stop sign July 23 at Bowman Mill Road and Pleasant Hill Road, Winder, where a traffic stop as conducted.
• Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense; failure to obey traffic control device; reckless driving; speeding; driving while license suspended or revoked; possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribute, sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects July 24 at Loganville Highway and Hoyt King Road, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass; hold for other agency July 24 at 15 Herald Drive, Bethlehem, where a man reported his ex-wife attempting to break into his home and refused to leave.
• Brake lights/turn signals not in working order; driving without valid license July 25 at University Parkway and Wall Road, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence July 25 at 1414 Langdon Park Court, Winder, where a man reported his nephew punched him three times in the face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.