An Auburn man was arrested Nov. 7 after he requested a welfare check on his children, who were with their mother. Upon arrival, police contacted the mother, who advised the children were fine and that this is a recurring issue, where their father calls law enforcement for a welfare check when he can check on his children via a phone call to their mother.

She showed officers several rejected outgoing calls and video calls from her to her children’s father and even tried calling him in front of police, to which he did not answer.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.