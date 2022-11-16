An Auburn man was arrested Nov. 7 after he requested a welfare check on his children, who were with their mother. Upon arrival, police contacted the mother, who advised the children were fine and that this is a recurring issue, where their father calls law enforcement for a welfare check when he can check on his children via a phone call to their mother.
She showed officers several rejected outgoing calls and video calls from her to her children’s father and even tried calling him in front of police, to which he did not answer.
When police contacted him and advised his children’s mother appeared to be reasonable in attempts to contact him, he quickly got agitated and began speaking out of context. He then began to call 911 multiple times with no legitimate request or report of a crime. The dispatcher advised him to call the non-emergency line for miscellaneous concerns, which he refused and proceeded to call 911 a total of eight times in a 10 minute span after being told to stop.
Police located him at his home and arrested him for excessive 911 calls.
Unlawful conduct during 911 call; interfere/disrupt 911
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Theft by shoplifting Nov. 5 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman was seen putting store merchandise inside her purse and attempted to exit without paying for the items.
• Theft by shoplifting Nov. 5 at 14 Glifton Thomas Rd., Bethlehem, where a woman was seen on camera shoplifting merchandise.
• DUI-alcohol less safe; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane Nov. 2 at University Pkwy., and Patrick Mill Rd., Auburn, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• Disorderly conduct; possession of methamphetamine Nov. 3 at Hwy. 211 and Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where a man was seen beating a female and putting his hands around her throat in the middle of the roadway.
• Driving while license suspended Nov. 3 at University Parkway/Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by shoplifting Nob. 8 at 649 Carl Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a man picked up a M18 volt pack and a Ryobi tool kit and went out the front door without paying for the items. Police were able to locate him using his truck tag and arrested him from his residence.
• Driving without a valid license; no license plate Nov. 7 at Hwy. 211 and West Winder Bypass, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Probation violation; unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his/her control any Controlled Substances Nov. 4 at 33 Stovall St., Winder, where an arrest warrant was serviced.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; improper lane change Nov. 4 at University Pkwy. /Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal damage to property Nov. 6 at 764 Appian Way, Statham, where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Possession of methamphetamine; DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change Nov. 5 at Bowman Mill Rd., Hwy. 211 NE, Winder, where a man lost control of his vehicle and struck two mailboxes.
• Theft by deception Nov. 4 at 440 Atlanta Highway, Winder, where a woman attempted a fraudulent return.
• Probation violation; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Nov. 3 at 370 Tanners Bridge Circle, Bethlehem, where information was given to officers about a possible wanted person staying at this location.
• Simple assault-Family Violence Nov. 2 at 710 Boss Hardy Rd., Winder, where a man swung at his father during a domestic dispute.
• Aggravated assault; cruelty to children; battery-Family Violence Nov. 7 at 1425 Hwy. 124, Auburn, where a woman reported her husband got mad due to the internet not working and shoved her to the ground and attempted to strangle her in front of their juvenile son.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence) Nov. 4 at 382 Cross Creek Place, Auburn, where a man wanted law enforcement to talk to his son because of his “entitled” attitude. The son was arrested for breaking a speaker valued at $20.
• Theft by shoplifting Oct. 19 at 10 Plaza Dr., Winder, where two women stole $689.78 of merchandise.
• Driving without a valid license Nov. 7 at Airport Rd./Pickle Simon Rd., Winder, where a man reported someone was beating up his aunt.
• Battery-Family Violence Nov. 3 at 1141 Manning Gin Rd., Winder, where a domestic dispute between two women occurred.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; tampering with evidence; improper lane change Oct. 23 at Hwy. 82/Amber Ridge Rd., Statham, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• Purchase, possess, manufacture distribute or sale of marijuana Nov. 4 at University Pkwy./Patrick Mill Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted
• DUI-multiple substances Nov. 6 at 916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; theft by shoplifting Nov. 5 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman caught shoplifting was found with multiple drugs in her possession.
• Driving without a valid license Nov. 7 at Loganville Hwy. and Perry Rd., Bethlehem, where a vehicle accident with a deer occurred.
