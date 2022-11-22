Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary Nov. 16 at Grafton Circle in Bethlehem, where it was reported that a suspect had broken into a home and was being held down on the ground by the homeowner.

The homeowner, a deputy in Hall County, said his dogs were going crazy and when he looked out the door, he saw a man lying in his bushes by the front door. He told him to leave, and the man began speaking in a foreign language and beating on the glass beside his front door claiming there were “guys” to the left side of his home.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.