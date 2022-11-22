Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary Nov. 16 at Grafton Circle in Bethlehem, where it was reported that a suspect had broken into a home and was being held down on the ground by the homeowner.
The homeowner, a deputy in Hall County, said his dogs were going crazy and when he looked out the door, he saw a man lying in his bushes by the front door. He told him to leave, and the man began speaking in a foreign language and beating on the glass beside his front door claiming there were “guys” to the left side of his home.
When the homeowner opened the door to tell him to leave, the suspect began shoving the door open and was able to push the door open and get inside the home. The homeowner and suspect began tussling and the homeowner was able to get him to the ground and remained on top of him until police arrived.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Aggravated assault Nov. 14 at 507 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where a woman reported her husband hit her over the head with a wooden ottoman cover.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Nov. 15 at Peppers Rd./Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a two-vehicle head-on collision occurred.
• Battery-Family Violence (FV) Nov. 13 at 714 Melinda Dr., Winder, where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Battery Nov. 10 at 752 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where an employee attacked a customer at a convenience store.
• Driving while license suspended Nov. 15 at 1173 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass (2); battery; simple assault Nov. 16 at 301 Grafton Circle, Bethlehem, where a man burglarized a home.
• Fleeing/attempting to elude police; improper passing in no passing zone; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; reckless driving; improper lane change; speeding Nov. 12 at Carl-Bethlehem Rd/Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; no insurance; following too closely Nov. 12 at University Pkwy. /Barber Creek Rd., Statham, where a car accident with injuries occurred.
• Criminal trespass (FV); battery (FV); simple assault (FV); obstructing or hindering persons making emergent phone calls Nov. 4 at 272 Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Winder, where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Aggravated assault; false imprisonment; cruelty to children (2); terroristic threats; battery (FV); simple assault (FV); forcible felony/battery/FV battery; criminal trespass (FV) Nov. 10 at 831 Eastmont Rd., Winder, where a father and son were physically fighting each other.
• Possession of methamphetamine; failure to obey traffic control device Nov. 15 at 221 N Broad St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle Nov. 10 at 916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a hit and run occurred.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; brake lights required Nov. 9 at Hwy. 82 and Hwy. 211 NE, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
