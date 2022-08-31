A woman reported her boyfriend bit her finger off and choked her out of consciousness during a domestic dispute Aug. 18.
The man initially told police her finger was injured when he tried locking himself into a bedroom while she was attacking him and she slid her hand into the door frame as he was slamming the door. However, officers didn't find any blood where he claimed her finger was smashed.
He later admitted to placing her in a chokehold around her neck in an attempt to physically control her during the fight. He said she reached up towards him with her hands while he had a hold of her and her finger went into his mouth. The couple then fell to the floor and when they did, he bit down, biting the tip of her finger off.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
The following are other incidents reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 18-24:
• Possession of methamphetamine; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; reckless driving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; duty upon striking unattended vehicle; striking fixed object Aug. 24 at 124 2nd Street, Winder, where a man wanted since Jan. 29 was taken into custody in Hall County and transported to Barrow.
• Aggravated battery Aug. 21 at 316 Tanners Bridge Road, Bethlehem, where a man punched another man in the face and fled the scene when police were called.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; improper left turn; serious injury by vehicle Aug. 14 at Punkin Junction Road and Loganville Highway, Bethlehem, where a car accident with serious injuries occurred.
• Aggravated battery Aug. 17 at 1506 Farmington Way, Winder, where a man punched a woman with a closed fist in her left eye.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping Aug. 18 at Tanners Bridge Road and Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less Aug. 18 at 590 Kristin Lane, Winder, where a man reported his son came to his house and began destroying his property before fleeing on foot.
• DUI-alcohol while driving a commercial motor vehicle; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; improper parking, standing or stopping on highway; impeding flow of traffic Aug. 20 at N Broad Street and W Athens Street, Winder, where a man parked in a truck with a trailer attached was blocking a lane of travel on N Broad Street.
• Battery-Family Violence Aug. 20 at 2235 Glenn Jackson Road, Statham, where a woman hit her boyfriend in the back of the head several times and clawed him in the face while he was getting ready for work.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; speeding; too fast for conditions Aug. 20 at Chancey Circle SW and Carl-Bethlehem Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); improper lane change/failure to maintain lane Aug. 20 at 1167 Peppers Road, Auburn, where a car accident with injuries occurred.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); following too closely; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Aug. 21 at University Parkway and Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, where a car accident with no injuries occurred.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; seat belts violation; driving without a valid license; hold for other agency Aug. 21 at Carl-Bethlehem Road and Bill Rutledge Road, Winder, where a car accident with injuries occurred.
• Criminal trespass Aug. 21 at 1917 Atlanta Highway SE, Statham, where a homeless man banned from Waffle House had returned and refused to leave.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; expire license plate; no insurance Aug. 21 at Atlanta Highway NW and Hill’s Shop Road, Auburn, where a single-vehicle accident occurred.
• Driving without a valid license Aug. 21 at University Parkway and Harry McCarty Road, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle matching the description of a BOLO vehicle.
• Police assist Aug. 21 at Hwy. 211 NW and Mayfair Way, where a fatal accident occurred involving a pedestrian being stuck by a vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene.
• Simple assault-Family Violence Aug. 21 at 471 Pendergrass Road, Winder, where a juvenile caller reported her father tearing things up inside a residence with a baseball bat.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); following too closely Aug. 21 at 1150 Atlanta Highway, Auburn, where a car accident occurred.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to obey traffic control device Aug. 22 at Loganville Highway and University Parkway, Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass Aug. 22 at 440 Atlanta Highway, Winder, where an individual previously trespassed from Walmart were identified in the store.
• Possession of methamphetamine; probation violation; possession and use of drug related objects; driving while license suspended or revoked; no insurance; operating unregistered vehicle; removing affixing tag with intent to conceal identity Aug. 23 at 125 Bowman Mill Road SE, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance; Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle; broken brake light/turn signal lens; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Aug. 23 at Highway 82 and Nunnally Road NW, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Striking fixed object; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle Aug. 19 at Cooks Road and Stoney Creek Drive, Winder, where a car accident with no injuries occurred
