A woman reported her boyfriend bit her finger off and choked her out of consciousness during a domestic dispute Aug. 18.

The man initially told police her finger was injured when he tried locking himself into a bedroom while she was attacking him and she slid her hand into the door frame as he was slamming the door. However, officers didn't find any blood where he claimed her finger was smashed.

