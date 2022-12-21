A man was charged with false imprisonment after trapping a woman in his bedroom, who claimed to be unable to move after being drugged by him. The victim, who called police Dec. 1, told dispatch he had access to weapons in his house and that he was standing over her and yelling at her.
Upon arriving to the scene, the suspect refused to follow orders to step outside and began yelling, “this is my house” to officers before going back inside the home. After multiple attempts, officers were eventually able to get the suspect detained using pepperballs.
The victim told police she and the suspect had gone out for drinks earlier that evening and before they left the bar, the suspect gave her a mushroom and told her to eat it. The victim said she ate the mushroom and began feeling strange as they returned to his house. She said he took her to his bedroom, where he reportedly had several cameras installed, and became upset and began yelling at her when she told him she wanted to go to sleep. The victim said she attempted to leave the room, but the suspect stood in the doorway, preventing her from leaving.
She said she laid back in the bed and called 911, and the suspect continued yelling at her while standing over her. The victim said she was unable to physically move her body because of the "mushroom" she had ingested from the suspect. She added that she was afraid he would either rape or kill her.
The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged with false imprisonment; simple assault; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Theft by shoplifting Nov. 29 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a male and female refused to show their receipt and exited store with a stolen car battery and television,
• Cruelty to children; simple battery; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer Dec. 4 at 1885 Atlanta Highway SE, Statham, where a physical domestic dispute occurred.
• Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute Dec. 5 at 189 W Athens St., Winder, where a suspicious vehicle was observed.
• Aggravated assault; battery-Family Violence Dec. 3 at 720 Fletcher Dr., Winder, where a mother and son were involved in a domestic dispute.
• Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer for a felony offense; failure to obey traffic control device; reckless driving; speeding; driving while license suspended or revoked; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute, or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects at Loganville Hwy. and Hoyt King Rd., where a traffic investigation occurred.
• Theft by shoplifting Dec. 2 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman was caught under scanning several food items.
• Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer Dec. 3 at 14 Gifton Thomas Rd., Bethlehem, where a homeless woman was reported outside of a business.
• Theft by shoplifting Dec. 3 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman was under scanning items at self-checkout.
• Burglary Dec. 1 at 1345 Hwy. 124, Hoschton, where a property owner reported his security camera was removed and items stolen from outside his residence.
• Driving without a valid license Dec. 4 at University Pkwy. and Patrick Mill Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Maintaining a disorderly house; sale of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance Dec. 2 at 462 Wall Rd., Statham, where an arrest warrant from a narcotics investigation was serviced.
• DUI-alcohol Dec. 4 at Flanagan Mill Rd./Flanagan Mill Dr., Auburn, where a vehicle fire was reported.
• Theft by shoplifting Nov. 29 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man was caught shoplifting $583 worth of merchandise.
• Fleeing/attempting to elude police; aggressive driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; use of multibeam lighting equipment; headlights when approaching oncoming vehicle; reckless driving; DUI-multiple substances Dec. 4 at Creekwood Rd./Bankhead Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by shoplifting; party to a crime Nov. 10 at 879 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where two females attempted to steal vapes at a convenient store.
• Possession of methamphetamine Dec. 5 at 137 Creekwood Ct., Winder, where a probation search was conducted.
• Loitering and prowling; criminal damage to property Dec. 6 at 1094 Bankhead Hwy., Winder, where a man was reported to be having a psychotic episode.
• Battery-Family Violence; theft by taking; violation of Family Violence Order; arrest warrant Dec. 4 at 131 Poplar Way, Winder, where a domestic disturbance involving a man who struck a woman with a vacuum cleaner occurred.
• Battery-Family Violence Dec. 2 at 869 Knollwood Dr., Winder, where a brother and sister were in a physical domestic dispute involving the brother becoming irate and striking his sister on the forehead with a full bottle of wine and with a portable heater multiple times.
