A man was charged with false imprisonment after trapping a woman in his bedroom, who claimed to be unable to move after being drugged by him. The victim, who called police Dec. 1, told dispatch he had access to weapons in his house and that he was standing over her and yelling at her.

Upon arriving to the scene, the suspect refused to follow orders to step outside and began yelling, “this is my house” to officers before going back inside the home. After multiple attempts, officers were eventually able to get the suspect detained using pepperballs.

