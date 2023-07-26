On July 15, just after 11 p.m., the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office received several calls about a suspicious man walking in the area of Hog Mountain Road and Bert Day Road. Several callers reported he cursed at them and said he would kill them as they drove by.
As a deputy approached the man shortly after arriving to the area, the suspect identified himself as a “religious person, clansman, and illuminati royalty”.
The suspect requested a ride from the officer, but the officer declined due to another ongoing call. The man was warned to stay out of the roadway.
Later that day, after receiving a ride from another agency back into the county, deputies searched for the suspect for over 30 minutes but couldn’t locate him until a store clerk at a Marathon gas station on Hog Mountain Road reported that her coworker had seen him walking along the roadway, acting as if he was about to throw something at her vehicle.
A deputy found him in the men’s restroom at the BP station on E Midland Avenue and Atlanta Highway. The officer heard a faucet running and upon knocking on the door, the suspect came out, half wet, appearing to have been bathing himself in the sink.
The man denied making threats to anyone. Instead, he advised that two different people had threatened and pulled guns on him.
The man was subsequently arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and walking in the roadway.
THREE ARRESTED FOLLOWING HIGH-SPEED chase
On July 14 around 3:45 a.m., a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on University Parkway at Christmas Ave. in Bethlehem. A traffic stop was conducted, which resulted, in a vehicle pursuit that spanned nearly 13 miles with the highest speeds reaching 120 miles per hour (mph) in a posted 65 mph zone.
Five passengers were in the vehicle, all of whom fled on foot after the vehicle was stopped by officers using a PIT maneuver.
Inside the vehicle, officers found 26 grams of marijuana and multiple firearms. Officers also learned the vehicle was stolen out of Athens Clarke County.
Three of the men, ages 22, 22 and 17, were located by officers after about 30 minutes of searching the area. One of the men was found in his underwear and refused to provide his name or date of birth. All three men were placed under arrest and charged with criminal use of a rifle with an altered ID mark; possession of a firearm or knife doing commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude police for a felony offense; driving without a valid license; reckless driving; improper lane change; failure to obey traffic control device; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Later that day, police responded to a follow-up call in Watkinsville, where a man’s surveillance camera footage showed the suspect from the pursuit jump a wooded fence, ran through his backyard, into a swing set and jumped over a chain link fence.
MAN KICKS DEPUTY DURING DUI ARREST
On July 15 at just before 5 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 912 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, for a welfare check on a driver parked in the parking lot of McDonald’s who was reportedly passed out at the wheel.
The caller said he observed the intoxicated man on his knees at the door of the restaurant attempting to enter. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found the man slumped over in his vehicle and appeared to be highly intoxicated from alcohol and prescription narcotics. The suspect was combative with police and began acting like his legs didn’t work once he was asked to step out of his vehicle, and eventually fell to the ground. While placing him under arrest and walking him to the patrol vehicle, officers had to lift him to prevent him from dragging his legs. He then refused to sit in the backseat of the patrol vehicle and stomped a deputy’s left foot and reared back his foot and mule kicked the deputy in the groin/inner thigh with the flat of his foot. The deputy didn’t sustain any serious injuries from the incident. The suspect was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple battery against a police officer; DUI-multiple substances; driving while license suspended and consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less July 10 at 200 Deer Run Dr., Winder, where a woman broke a laptop belonging to a roommate.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence) – damage of $500 or less July 13 at 680 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder, where two women broke each other’s personal property during a domestic dispute, resulting in both being arrested.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. July 12 at 750 Manger Ave., where a homeless woman was found by two juveniles sleeping at the top of the playground with drug paraphernalia next to her in plain view.
• Simple battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence); simple assault-Family Violence July 15 at 323 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder, where a man struck his mother on the side of the face with a closed fist, knocking the chair she was sitting in over onto the ground.
• Simple assault-Family Violence June 23 at 1546 Mill Creek Road, Bethlehem, where a woman threw a wig mannequin, a vacuum and an iron during a confrontation with her mother.
• Disorderly conduct July 14 at 1770 Hog Mountain Rd., Statham, where three men were arrested after a physical altercation. One of the men engaged in a verbal argument with the other and struck him with a pipe wrench. A second man body slammed the man struck with a pipe wrench to the ground, causing the injured man to complain of pain “everywhere.”
• DUI-alcohol; DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age; improper lane change; reckless conduct; public drunk; disorderly conduct June 26 at Patrick Mill Road SW/West Winder Industrial Pkwy., Winder, where officers were dispatched in response to suspicious activity involving an intoxicated female in the parking lot with two juvenile children. Upon arrival, the officer observed that the woman had two flat tires and admitted to being intoxicated. She initially accused her friend of slashing her tires and leaving the scene, but later changed her story, claiming her friend was never present, and eventually stating that she was too tired to remember what happened. Subsequently, her friend arrived at the scene and explained that she was initially driving but the intoxicated woman became so drunk that she grabbed the steering wheel, causing a near accident. They pulled into a gas station, and the intoxicated woman drove off with her two children in the back seat, leading them to the location where officers were dispatched. The intoxicated woman refused to undergo a field sobriety test and resisted arrest, shouting and cursing at the officers.
• Aggravated assault; battery-Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers June 24 at 39 Pierce Trail, Winer, where a man reportedly barricaded himself inside a bedroom of a residence and was refusing to acknowledge the presence of law enforcement to follow instructions of deputies after grabbing a woman by the throat and hitting her son during a domestic dispute.
• Interference with government property; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; pedestrian under the influence; hold for other agency May 15 at 1036 Carl Bethlehem Road, Winder, where a woman walked up to the fire station and began ringing the doorbell asking for a tour of the facility. She admitted to BCES employees she was intoxicated. Due to having active warrants, the woman was placed under arrest and began resisting but pulling away and refusing to enter the patrol vehicle. She kicked the top of the patrol vehicle’s rear passenger side door and the glass partition between the passenger and driver cabin and placed her foot through the cabin partition and refused to move it.
• Forgery June 25 at 7 Pickle Simon Rd., Winder, where a woman passed counterfeit money to a Door Dash driver. When the driver showed the money to police, a $50 bill and two $20 bills had the words “copy, for motion picture purposes” written on them. The woman was eventually arrested at her home.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; drugs to be kept in original container tag light required; hold for other agency July 13 at 752 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a man and woman were found with 39 Gabapentin pills and one gram of methamphetamine.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; driving while license suspended; insufficient use of turn signals; hold for other agency July 14 at 9 Stafford St., Winder, where a total of 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, 4.5 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and empty small clear plastic bags were found on a man’s person during a traffic stop.
• Unlawful conduct during 911 calls or otherwise contacts 911 and makes a false report on June 20 at 521 Jones Rd., Statham, where a man falsely reported his mother had been murdered and was inside her home dead on the floor. The same man was arrested once in 2019 and three times in 2021 for the same offense.
• Public drunkenness June 26 at Mitchell Dr./Roxey Maxey Rd., Winder, where an intoxicated man who had just got out of jail was in the roadway “cussing and hollering” in front of a home he was criminally trespassed from as a condition of his bond.
• Loitering and prowling June 23 at 916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where an officer saw an individual limping through a parking lot of a closed business flailing his arms around. The man showed irregular behavior, had very sudden mood changes enlarged pupils, and told the officer he had smoked methamphetamine that night and had walked to Winder from Greensboro.
• Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs marijuana or methamphetamine June 27 at 989 Fred Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a drug investigation is ongoing.
• Duty upon striking unattended vehicle; fleeing/attempting to elude police; improper lane change; reckless driving; DUI-alcohol June 26 at Casper Ln./Smith Mill Rd., Winder, where a 20-year-old woman struck a parked vehicle while driving “heavily impaired on alcohol” and led officers on a vehicle pursuit.
