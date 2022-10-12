A woman contacted Winder Police Department Sept. 28 to report a man she previously dated arrived at her house “looking scary” after she had specifically told him not to come to her home earlier that day.
The woman reported his demeanor was “off” and that he gets mad when she tells him to leave.
She said he went inside her home, grabbed a gun and fired it into the air in the front yard, then drove away. She advised he was angry and might have been intoxicated.
It was also discovered by dispatch that he had nearly raped her in a previous incident, which she confirmed.
She told police he grabbed her multiple times and when she told him to stop, he continued grabbing her inappropriately. She said she punched him in the side of the face to get him to stop, but she declined to press charges for the sexual advances.
The woman said the firearm was hers and described it as a black and gray Smith and Wesson 9mm., but was not able to provide any other information and didn’t have the serial number.
Further investigation determined the firearm could possibly belong to the suspect as he was found with a firearm in 2020 with the same description.
The neighbor who initially called 911 reported he heard the gunfire and went outside on his front porch and saw a white male standing outside his vehicle. He said he witnessed him throw a weapon in in the trunk of his vehicle and drive away from the scene
An arrest warrant was made for reckless conduct, possession of firearm by convicted felon and theft by taking.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents reported to the WPD Sept. 28-Oct. 5:
• Hold for other agency Sept. 29 at 177 W Athens St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a man with an active warrant out of Gwinnett County.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer Sept. 29 at 113 N Broad St., Winder, where a driver suspected to have struck three other vehicles and left the scene was located.
• Hold for other agency Sept. 30 at 25 E Midland Ave., where an inmate transport was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence; false imprisonment Sept. 22 at 21 E Athens St., where a woman physically assaulted her husband at his workplace after accusing him of cheating with a co-worker.
• Lost and found property Sept. 30 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a local businessowner reported the license plates stolen from one of his fleet vehicles.
• Identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; forgery-1st degree Sept. 30 at 4 Mimosa St., where a bank teller reported an unknown white male provided a fake identification card and requested $6500 cashier’s check and left once she told him a manager needed to approve the transaction.
• Arrest warrant-local misdemeanor Sept. 30 at 130 Hill St., where a woman with an active warrant was located.
• Arrest warrant-local felony; arrest warrant-local misdemeanor Sept. 30 at 255 Nancy St., where a woman with active warrants was located.
• No insurance Sept. 30 at 133 W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Disorderly conduct; public drunk Oct. 1 at 21 E Athens St., where two intoxicated females had a physical altercation in a parking lot.
• Possession of cocaine; DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; too fast for conditions Oct. 1 at Lily Drive, where a single-vehicle ran off the road and was in a basketball court.
• Public drunkenness Oct. 2 at 425 Loganville Hwy., where a woman had vomited outside of her vehicle and was found asleep in the driver’s seat.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; arrest warrant-local felony Oct. 2 at 133 James Albert Johnson Ave., where a man known to have an active warrant was seen walking down the street and took off running when approached by law enforcement officers, went inside a residence and was found hiding in a bedroom closet.
• DUI-drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; drugs to be kept in original container; possession of drug related objects; improper parking; standing or stopping on highway Oct. 3 at E Kimball St., where a woman was found stopped in the roadway asleep in her car.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft; theft by taking Oct. 2 at 155 W Athens St., where a woman’s wallet was stolen from her vehicle.
• Theft by shoplifting Oct. 2 at 93 E May St., where a convenient store clerk reported a man put several drinks in his pocket and walked out of the store without paying for them.
• Theft by taking Sept. 30 at 133 James Albert Johnson Ave., where a woman reported her belongings strewn out about the living room of a residence while she was in the shower.
• Lost and found property Sept. 28 at 138 W May St., where a man said he located a wallet in the Walmart parking lot.
• Criminal trespass Oct. 3 at S Broad St., where a tractor trailer caused significant damage to a traffic signal box.
• Theft by shoplifting Oct. 3 at 121 W Midland Ave., where a man stole a Powerade from a convenient store.
• Criminal trespass Oct. 3 at 364 Sanders Circle, where a woman reported someone damaged the registration sticker on her husband’s truck.
• Lost and found property Oct. 3 at 166 E Wright St. where a woman reported tag decals missing from two vehicles.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple battery against police officer; criminal trespass; public indecency; public drunk Oct. 3 at 1469 Box Circle, where an altercation between two women occurred.
• No insurance Oct. 4 at W Athens Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Oct. 4 at 316 N Broad St., where a man with an active warrant was discharged from the hospital.
• Battery-Family Violence Oct. 5 at 178 Bush Chapel Drive, where a woman who called police claiming to have been choked and hit by her boyfriend was determined to be the aggressor in the domestic dispute.
• Theft by shoplifting Oct. 5 at 59 W May St., where a man took a drink from a convenience store without paying for it.
• Aggravated assault; terroristic threats; disorderly conduct Oct. 5 at 209 Bell View St., where a woman was walking around with a knife threatening multiple people with it.
• Public drunk; disorderly conduct Oct. 5 at 95 N Broad St., where a man and woman were in a verbal argument.
• Arrest warrant serviced Oct. 5 at 46 E May St., where a man and women were reported to be arguing in a public parking lot and the woman was determined to have an active warrant with another law enforcement agency.
