A man with an active warrant ingested 3.5 grams of fentanyl before being placed under arrest following a traffic stop on May 11 at University Parkway and Hog Mountain Road. The man originally gave police a false name of an individual, who also showed to have an active warrant, but was later identified properly using his fingerprints. While en route to the detention center, he told the arresting officer he needed Narcan because he was using fentanyl. Upon arrival at the detention center, he told police he swallowed the fentanyl when he was being pulled over. While being booked in the detention center, he began falling unconscious. Despite receiving two doses of nasal Narcan by the nurse at the jail, but he was medically refused. While en route to the hospital, he told EMS he took 3.5 grams of fentanyl when police stopped him. After being treated at the hospital with an IV of saline, he was medically cleared for jail by hospital staff.
The man was charged with felony tampering with evidence for ingesting the fentanyl upon contact with law enforcement and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance for suspected methamphetamine located in his pocket and providing a false name and birthrate to law enforcement.
The following incidents were recently reported by the Barrow County Sheriff's Office:
- Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug-related objects; DUI-drugs; starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed three inches by three inches; broken taillight lens May 11 at Hwy. 211 NW and Dee Kennedy Rd., Winder, where a vehicle was flashing its high beams and continuously following another vehicle.
- Driving while license suspended May 7 at University Pkwy. / Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted, resulting in an arrest.
- Possession of methamphetamine May 9 at 546 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn, where a warrant attempt was made.
- Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; improper lane change; hold for other agency May 8 at University Pkwy. /McCarty Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted, resulting in an arrest.
- DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; improper lane change; consumption/open container violation April 27 at Atlanta Hwy./Craft Rd., Statham, where a female motorist drifted off the roadway into a ditch and was found slumped over with a faint pulse. She came to consciousness after being administered six doses of NARCAN by Barrow EMS. The woman was later arrested on May 11.
- Theft by shoplifting May 12 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman was caught under scanning while checking out at a self-checkout register.
- Theft by shoplifting May 12 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman was caught grabbing two items from her shopping cart and only scanning one of the items then placing both items in a bag.
- Driving without a valid license; speeding May 8 at Atlanta Hwy./Patrick Mill Rd, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a motorcycle, which resulted in an arrest.
- Driving without a valid license; improper lane change; consumption/open container violation May 7 at University Pkwy. /Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a vehicle left the roadway and struck a cable barrier.
- Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI); pedestrian must yield if not at the crosswalk May 10 at Rockwell Church Rd. NW/ McMillian Ct., Winder, where a man was stumbling in the roadway.
- Criminal damage to property (private property); simple battery-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence; reckless conduct; discharge firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol; discharge of a weapon on or near public highway or street May 8 at 1452 Fieldstone Ct., Winder, where a man busted a television screen, broke a picture frame and discharges his 9mm pistol off his back porch while in a dispute with his wife.
- Simple assault-Family Violence; terroristic threats May 7 at 1488 Dee Kennedy Rd., Hoschton, where a man armed with a revolver threatened to knock his wife’s teeth down her throat while she was holding their 9-month-old child.
- Battery-Family Violence; reckless conduct; discharge firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street May 6 at 1339 Hudson Ct., Bethlehem, where an intoxicated man discharged a firearm into the ground during a physical altercation with his brother.
- Furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age May 7 at Old Hog Mountain Rd./Hwy. 211 NW, Hoschton, where an intoxicated and underage male contacted police asking for a ride home.
- Theft by shoplifting May 12 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a shoplifting incident was reported involving suspects swapping price tags.
- Reckless driving; fleeing/attempting to elude police; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of firearm by convicted felon or fist offender probationer; use of firearm by convicted felon during commission of a crime; DUI-drugs; tampering with evidence; abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance May 9 at 916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle involved in a harassment complaint.
- Driving while license suspended May 10 at Huckleberry Ln/E Midland Ave., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted, resulting in an arrest.
- Driving without a valid license May 8 at Hwy. 211/Covered Bridge Rd., Hoschton, where an accident with no injuries occurred.
- Failure to obey stop sign; driving permit holder driving without class C or higher license driver age 21 or older in vehicle May 8 at County Line-Auburn Rd., /4th Ave., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted, resulting in an arrest.
- Driving without a valid license May 7 at Carl-Bethlehem Rd./Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted, resulting in an arrest.
- DUI-multiple substances; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession of a handgun by a person under 18 years of age; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; consumption/open container violation; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age May 11 at McCarty Rd./University Pkwy., Statham, where a three intoxicated underage males were in a vehicle was pulled on the side of the road due to it overheating with the trunk open and one of them laying in the trunk.
- Driving while license suspended; headlight requirements May 7 at Akins Rd./ Butterfly Ln., Statham, a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
- Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; criminal trespass-unlawful entry; criminal trespass-damage of $500 or less May 12 at 1437 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., where a man was reported to be having a manic episode and ran from his parent’s home on foot. The man was resistant to cops and nearly kicked one of them in the face while being detained.
