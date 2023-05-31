A man with an active warrant ingested 3.5 grams of fentanyl before being placed under arrest following a traffic stop on May 11 at University Parkway and Hog Mountain Road. The man originally gave police a false name of an individual, who also showed to have an active warrant, but was later identified properly using his fingerprints. While en route to the detention center, he told the arresting officer he needed Narcan because he was using fentanyl.  Upon arrival at the detention center, he told police he swallowed the fentanyl when he was being pulled over. While being booked in the detention center, he began falling unconscious. Despite receiving two doses of nasal Narcan by the nurse at the jail, but he was medically refused. While en route to the hospital, he told EMS he took 3.5 grams of fentanyl when police stopped him. After being treated at the hospital with an IV of saline, he was medically cleared for jail by hospital staff.

The man was charged with felony tampering with evidence for ingesting the fentanyl upon contact with law enforcement and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance for suspected methamphetamine located in his pocket and providing a false name and birthrate to law enforcement.

