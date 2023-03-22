Winder Police were dispatched to a fraud call at Wells Fargo Bank, where they met with a man and his son, who said that about 40 minutes before he called dispatch someone called him saying his name was Officer Brooks with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).
The man said Ofc. Brooks told him he was a deputy and that he needed to withdraw $1,500 and take it to Kroger. Brook said the money was for a warrant that he had out for his arrest and the money was to pay for the warrant. The man said his son called Barrow County to ask if his father had an active warrant and was told he didn’t.
When police called the number back, the man who answered advised it wasn’t him and he didn’t know an Ofc. Brooks. Police concluded BCSO doesn’t have an officer Brooks and whoever called used a spoofer to change the number he called from. Police advised the man that the BCSO would never call to tell him he had a warrant, nor would they have him bring money to pay for a warrant.
No charges were filed due to lack of information on the suspect.
The following are other incidents reported by the Winder Police Department from March 9-15:
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance March 9 at 157 E Athens St., where a group of people were smoking marijuana at Jug Tavern Park.
• Harassing communications March 9 at 1283 Wentworth Cove Ct., where a baseball coach reported receiving threats from a mother of a child previously on his team.
• Hit and run March 9 at Firetower Rd., where a car accident with injuries occurred.
• Arrest warrant March 9 at Firetower Rd., where a woman with an active warrant was involved in a car accident.
• Theft by taking March 10 at 209 James Albert Johnson Ave., where a stolen phone was reported.
• Following too closely; DUI-drugs March 10 at 23 N Broad St., where a car accident occurred.
• Criminal trespass March 10 at 505 Shenandoah Ln, where a woman reported her gate partially opened.
• DUI-alcohol March 10 at 998 Brandywine Dr., where a woman was reported speeding through the neighborhood intoxicated on several occasions.
• Possession and use of drug related objects March 11 at 19 W May St., where a vehicle was parked behind Waffle House for several hours and the male inside the vehicle had been harassing employees inside the restaurant.
• Fraud March 7 at 65 E May St., where a bank manager reported someone making false checks using an account holder’s name.
• Theft by receiving; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. March 11 at 23 Lighthouse Dr., where a woman was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle out of Athens-Clarke County.
• Simple battery-Family Violence March 11 at 52 Marion Lay St., where a woman reported being smacked across the face by another woman after asking her to leave her home.
• Public drunk; disorderly conduct; affray (fighting); disturbing the peace; criminal trespass; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers March 12 at 21 E Athens St., where four males were in a dispute that turned physical.
• Possession of cocaine March 12 at W Athens St., where a driver was asleep behind the steering wheel of a vehicle parked at the intersection of W. Athens Street and N Broad Street.
• DUI-alcohol; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; brake light requirement March 12 at W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Disorderly conduct March 12 at 180 Bellingrath Dr., where a man reported his neighbor was in the backyard yelling at his girlfriend for over two hours.
• Arrest warrant March 12 at 72 McNeal Rd., where vehicle registered to a woman with an active warrant was parked.
• Criminal trespass March 13 at 378 E Broad St., where a man reported his mailbox had been knocked down and what appeared to be part of a fender from a vehicle laying in his front yard.
• Criminal damage to property March 12 at Hwy. 211, where a fence and cement cinder block pillars were reported damaged.
• Damage to property March 4 at 835 Ideal Pl., where a woman reported damage to her vehicle.
• Theft by taking March 14 at 86 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where a man reported his 2005 dual axle flatbed trailer was stolen.
• Theft by taking- motor vehicle March 13 at 316 N Broad St., where a man reported that while his daughter was in the hospital, a man took her keys and left without returning and without her permission.
• Criminal trespass March 14 at 35 Caison Dr., where a woman reported her fence damaged.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; failure to obey traffic control device March 14 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects March 15 at 775 Exchange Cir., where a third party reported an car pulled up to the front of the hotel, got out and assaulted the clerk at the front desk and then left. Upon arriving to investigate, officers found the victim to be in possession of marijuana.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz. March 15 at 186 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft by shoplifting March 14 at 240 2nd St., where a man was seen on store video footage taking several bottles of dish detergent and several units of air fresheners from Dollar General without paying.
• Arrest warrant; hold for other agency March 15 at 125 E Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; lighted headlights March 15 at E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
