Winder Police were dispatched to a fraud call at Wells Fargo Bank, where they met with a man and his son, who said that about 40 minutes before he called dispatch someone called him saying his name was Officer Brooks with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The man said Ofc. Brooks told him he was a deputy and that he needed to withdraw $1,500 and take it to Kroger. Brook said the money was for a warrant that he had out for his arrest and the money was to pay for the warrant. The man said his son called Barrow County to ask if his father had an active warrant and was told he didn’t.

