The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Barrow County Animal Shelter reporting a possible animal cruelty case. The animal shelter told police there was a citation issued on an Auburn man in September for two cases of animal cruelty. The man had three unidentified dogs who died months ago and two other Irish-setter dogs who were still at the home.
One of the Irish-setters had broken out of its home and was recovered by a neighbor Sept. 6. The neighbor called Barrow County Animal Control and the other Irish-setter was brought into animal control by the owner to be rescued the next day.
Winder Animal Hospital performed wellness checks on both animals, both of which showed they had been starved.
After determining the conditions of the two dogs, citations were issued for both animals. The owner advised animal control he had a third animal who died of natural causes.
Both animals were kept at the animal hospital and released the next day to animal control.
On Nov. 8, a lieutenant with BCSO and a worker with animal control visited the owner’s residence. He explained to police he was struggling with mental health issues while grieving the loss of his parents and didn’t have an excuse why he didn’t take proper care of the animals as he works from home and is there with the animals the majority of the time. The lieutenant asked to go inside the home and look around to see its condition, but were advised by the owner it had a rat infestation and a flea problem he was trying to get under control so the officers declined entering.
On Nov. 16, the man turned himself into police on two active warrants through BCSO for cruelty to animals.
