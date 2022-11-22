The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Barrow County Animal Shelter reporting a possible animal cruelty case. The animal shelter told police there was a citation issued on an Auburn man in September for two cases of animal cruelty. The man had three unidentified dogs who died months ago and two other Irish-setter dogs who were still at the home.

One of the Irish-setters had broken out of its home and was recovered by a neighbor Sept. 6. The neighbor called Barrow County Animal Control and the other Irish-setter was brought into animal control by the owner to be rescued the next day.

