A Gainesville man overdosed on narcotics Oct. 24 while sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in a parking lot on Carl-Bethlehem Road while his girlfriend returned some items from a store.
When she returned to the vehicle, she found him unconscious. When police arrived to the scene, he was unresponsive, but breathing. Police were able to wake him up and he advised he had kidney stones and was prescribed oxycodone. Police found what appeared to be methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle upon search. He was transported to the hospital, where he was placed on an involuntary 10-13, which is a transportation to an admitting facility to address mental health symptoms, such as suicidal or homicidal thoughts or actions.
The next day, the hospital contacted police reporting the man had escaped from the hospital and was picked up by someone. Police attempted to contact him, but had no success.
Arrest warrants were issued for trafficking heroine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
On Oct. 31, police responded to a call reporting a male overdosed while sitting in his vehicle and needed to be transported by EMS personnel to the hospital. Upon arrival, police identified the same man lying on the garage floor of a Bethlehem residence unconscious. A friend he was supposed to go to work with told police he found him in his truck unconscious and purple. The man removed him from the truck and drug him into the garage and began performing CPR. When EMS arrived, they confirmed he still had a pulse and was transported to the hospital, who advised the overdose was from a mixture of narcotics. He was later arrested on Nov. 1 upon being discharged from the hospital.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office:
• Probation violation; giving false name; hold for other agency Oct. 25 at 123 Creekwood Ct., Winder, where an arrest warrant was serviced.
• Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) Nov. 2 at 15 Business Center Dr., Winder, where a man was lying face down unconscious in the grass next to a parking lot. When he left the property after being advised to do so by police, he walked between two cars to walk across the street.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer Oct 30 at 865 Georgetowne Dr., Winder, where a man advised him son ran into the woods after kicking his mailbox.
• Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of a firearm or knife during commissioner of certain felonies; possession of a Schedule IC Controlled Substance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related objects; improper lane change; window tint violation Oct. 27 at Jackson Trail Rd./University Pkwy., where police received information of a man in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, located him and conducted a traffic stop to search his vehicle using a K9.
• Criminal Trespass Nov. 1 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man with prohibited entry at Walmart was reported inside the store.
• Expire license plate; driving while license suspended Oct. 30 at 1528 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-Under age 21; improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; class D license holder driving after curfew Oct. 30 at Dooley Town Rd./Princeton Dr., Statham, where a vehicle had left the roadway in a curve and side swiped a metal road sign.
• Possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; improper lane change Oct. 28 at Nunnally Rd. NE/Hwy. 82, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license Oct. 30 at University Pkwy. /Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, where a vehicle accident with no injuries occurred.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence); marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects Oct. 29 at 60 Huckleberry Ln., Winder, where a mother and son were in an argument and he punched a hole in the wall.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; criminal trespass (Family Violence) Nov. 2 at 804 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where a mentally ill man turned himself into police after he destroyed several items in his mother’s home.
• Possession of cocaine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Oct. 31 at 212 Nunnally Rd., Winder, where an arrest warrant was serviced and two additional people at the residence were also arrested.
• Simple assault-Family Violence Oct. 29 at 1710 Jeremy Dr., Monroe, where a man reported his stepson drew a handgun on him in an aggressive manner and then fled the scene on foot.
• Overdose Oct. 31 at 1518 Blakewood Trail, Bethlehem, where a man overdosed while sitting in his vehicle.
• Trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance Oct. 25 at 649 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a man overdosed while sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
• Simple assault-Family Violence Oct. 27 at 1220 Casper Lane, Winder, where a woman reported her boyfriend was threatening to kill her and that he had weapons.
• Driving while license suspended; speeding Nov. 1 at University Pkwy/Wall Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI- alcohol; improper left turn Sept. 25 at E Wright St./Lays Dr., Winder, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• Theft by shoplifting Oct. 30 at 658 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, where a woman stole a bottle of laxative and a container of wafers, totaling $6.35.
• Simple assault-Family Violence; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls July 12 at 65 Creekwood Rd., Winder, where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Burglary-residence; burglary-building; theft by taking; criminal damage to property Oct. 25 at 982 City Pond Rd., where two men were found burglarizing an abandoned home.
