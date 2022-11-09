A Gainesville man overdosed on narcotics Oct. 24 while sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in a parking lot on Carl-Bethlehem Road while his girlfriend returned some items from a store.

When she returned to the vehicle, she found him unconscious. When police arrived to the scene, he was unresponsive, but breathing. Police were able to wake him up and he advised he had kidney stones and was prescribed oxycodone. Police found what appeared to be methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle upon search. He was transported to the hospital, where he was placed on an involuntary 10-13, which is a transportation to an admitting facility to address mental health symptoms, such as suicidal or homicidal thoughts or actions.

