Winder Police were dispatched to the B & P Auction after a man called dispatch reporting a man threatened to shoot him.

The caller told police the suspect big on a Georgia Tech mini hoop set and when he walked up to the front table to claim it, he threw it in the trash can and left the building. The staff in charge at the auction retrieved the hoop set and auctioned it again. The caller said he bid $2 on it and went to claim the item. When he returned back to his chair, the suspect walked back in and realized the hoop set he had thrown in the trash can was gone. The suspect confronted the caller and called him a thief and told him he owed him $5. The two men began to verbally argue and the suspect told the caller he would shoot him. The suspect reportedly reached into his pocket but didn’t display a firearm. Bystanders got broke up the argument and the suspect left.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.