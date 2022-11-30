Winder Police were dispatched to the B & P Auction after a man called dispatch reporting a man threatened to shoot him.
The caller told police the suspect big on a Georgia Tech mini hoop set and when he walked up to the front table to claim it, he threw it in the trash can and left the building. The staff in charge at the auction retrieved the hoop set and auctioned it again. The caller said he bid $2 on it and went to claim the item. When he returned back to his chair, the suspect walked back in and realized the hoop set he had thrown in the trash can was gone. The suspect confronted the caller and called him a thief and told him he owed him $5. The two men began to verbally argue and the suspect told the caller he would shoot him. The suspect reportedly reached into his pocket but didn’t display a firearm. Bystanders got broke up the argument and the suspect left.
The caller advised he wanted to press charges against the suspect. Witnesses and the owner of the auction building confirmed the caller’s story and provided police with the address of the suspect. The owner had the suspect criminally trespassed from the property following the incident.
Police were able to find the suspect at the address they were provided with by the auction building owner and the suspect didn’t admit to threatening to shoot anyone, however he said he told the caller he had a gun.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Winder Police Department:
• Improper starting of parked vehicle; driving while license suspended Nov. 17 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where at vehicle was stopped for spinning its tires when it took off and accelerated rapidly at a stop sign.
• Theft by receiving stolen property Nov. 15 at 33 Stovall St., where a man was found squatting at a home with a stolen laptop in his possession.
• Striking fixed object Nov. 17 at 135 Sunningdale Dr., where a mailbox was damaged.
• Possession and use of drug related objects; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping Nov. 18 at 101 Horton St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Computer trespass Nov. 18 at 94 W Athens St., where a woman reported money being transferred between her accounts without her permission after purchasing a computer.
• Hold for other agency Nov. 19 at 148 Lily Dr., where a disturbance of loud music was reported.
• DUI-alcohol; following too closely Nov. 20 at Hwy. 211 NW, where a car accident without injuries occurred.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 20 at 254 Kesler Ct.
• Arrest warrant serviced Nov. 21 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a man turned himself into police.
• Failure to appear Nov. 21 at 2900 University Parkway, where an inmate transport was conducted.
• Arrest warrant; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Nov. 21 at 165 James Albert Johnson Ave., where police spotted a man known to have an active warrant walking down the street near his residence.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; tag light required (2) Nov. 23 at 243 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; registration and license place reuirement; license fee to accompany applciations Nov. 23 at 150 N Braod St., where a trffic stop was conducted.
• Deposit account fraud (bad checks) Nov. 21 at 419 Renown Ct., where a man reported fraudulent activity on his business bank account.
• Driving while license suspended; taillights required Nov. 23 at 59 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
