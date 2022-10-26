The Barrow County Division of Family and Children Services “DFCS” reported terroristic threats to Winder Police Department (WPD) Oct. 14 after receiving a voicemail from a man in reference to a paternity testing. In the midst of the voicemail, the man said, “I’m going to shoot at y’all.”

The office manager called him back and confirmed she was speaking to the same man who left the voicemail. When asked about the threat, the man went silent, then hung up the phone.

