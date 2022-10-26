The Barrow County Division of Family and Children Services “DFCS” reported terroristic threats to Winder Police Department (WPD) Oct. 14 after receiving a voicemail from a man in reference to a paternity testing. In the midst of the voicemail, the man said, “I’m going to shoot at y’all.”
The office manager called him back and confirmed she was speaking to the same man who left the voicemail. When asked about the threat, the man went silent, then hung up the phone.
The office manager reported the man could possibly be incarcerated at the Barrow County Detention Center, which was later confirmed by police. It was discovered the man was out on “free time” when he left the message on an inmate phone.
However, it is unclear how the office manager was able to call him back and speak with him via cell phone if he can only use the inmate phone.
No warrants were obtained at the time of the report.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the WPD:
• Identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info concerning a person; theft by deception Oct. 9 at 378 Embassy Dr., Winder, where a man trying to rent a home was scammed out of $1,109.
• Financial transaction card theft Oct. 10 at 384 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where a woman reported her debit card stolen from her wallet while she was at work.
• Theft by taking Oct. 12 at 655 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem, where a woman reported $500 cash stolen from her wallet while at work.
• No insurance Oct. 13 at W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass Oct. 13 at 39 E May St., where a woman reported someone attempted to steal or break into a storage trailer behind a business.
• Battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children Oct. 13 at 46 Village Court, where a man struck a woman in the face in front of a juvenile.
• No insurance Oct. 13 at Monroe Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Terroristic threats Oct. 14 at 63 Lays Dr., Winder, where a man receiving a paternity test from Barrow County Division of Family and Children Services threatened to shoot staff in a voicemail.
• Theft by shoplifting Oct. 10 at 83 Exchange Ln., Bethlehem, where a woman stole a bottle of liquor.
• Driving while license suspended; head light requirements Oct. 14 at 108 E May St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant Oct. 15 at 316 N Broad St., Winder, where a patient discharged from the hospital needed a transport and was found to have an active warrant.
• Disorderly conduct Oct. 15 at 316 N Broad St., Winder, where a woman made terroristic threats to hospital staff.
• Missing person Oct.15 at 316 N Broad St., Winder, where a man on active hold at the hospital left on foot wearing blue scrubs and hasn’t yet been located.
• Criminal trespass Oct. 16 at 80 W Wright St., Winder, where a man with a history of mental health issues was threatening to hurt himself.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking Oct. 16 at 300 Loganville Hwy., Winder, where a man reported someone had entered his vehicle and took five of his credit cards while it was parked near the visitor’s center of Fort Yargo.
• Arrest warrant serviced Oct. 16 at 2900 University Parkway, Lawrenceville, where an inmate transfer occurred.
• Harassing communications Oct. 17 at 206 2nd St., Winder, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had been sending threatening message to her, her mom and her cousin.
• Damage to property Oct. 17 at 127 Exchange Lane, Bethlehem, where a man’s car door hit another vehicle in a parking lot.
• Arrest warrant serviced Oct. 17 at 160 Windmill Farm Rd., Homer, where an inmate transport from Banks County Jail occurred.
• Arrest warrant serviced at Oct. 17 at 384 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, where a man was arrested while at work.
• Refusal to leave premises when requested Oct. 17 at 316 N Broad St., Winder, where a man was discharged from the hospital but refused to leave.
•
Entering automobile with intent to commit theft of felon; theft by taking; financial transaction card theft Oct. 17 at 46 Saint Ives Way, Winder, where a woman reported her purse with belongings were stolen from her car parked unlocked in her driveway.
• Lost and found property Oct. 18 at 39 E May St., Winder, where a woman lost her bag while shopping inside a store.
• Driving while license suspended Oct. 18 at 46 W May St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a male suspected to have been involved in a physical altercation with a female in a parking lot of a fast food restaurant.
• Special investigation Oct. 18 at 848 Lakeshore Dr., Winder, where a man overdosed on Fentanyl and was saved after officers administered Narcan.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony Oct. 18 at 75 Marion Lay St., Winder, where a woman reported her WIC vouchers were stolen from her vehicle.
• Littering public or private property or waters; urban camping and improper use of public places Oct. 18 at 55 E May St., Winder, where a homeless woman was acting erratically with her stuff strewn about on the sidewalk beside a business, where she did not have permission to stay.
• Driving without a valid license; speeding Oct. 18 at 113 S Broad St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; disorderly conduct; public drink; disturbing the peace Oct. 19 at 124 2nd St., Winder, where a physical altercation occurred involving a man refusing orders from police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.