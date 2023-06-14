On May 31, Barrow County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Auburn by a woman who reported that during an argument with her male roommate, he struck her multiple times in the face and back of the head, pushed her to the ground and began kicking her in the stomach and back. She said he then poured a chemical cleaning agent on her and her small dog and threw a glass object in her direction while threatening to kill her. She said he then took her phone and her purse and used a blow torch to burn her phone so that she couldn’t call police.

The man was arrested and charged for obstructing persons making emergency phone calls; simple battery; criminal trespass-damage to property for the actions taken against the female victim. He was also charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession and use of drug related objects.

