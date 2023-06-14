On May 31, Barrow County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in Auburn by a woman who reported that during an argument with her male roommate, he struck her multiple times in the face and back of the head, pushed her to the ground and began kicking her in the stomach and back. She said he then poured a chemical cleaning agent on her and her small dog and threw a glass object in her direction while threatening to kill her. She said he then took her phone and her purse and used a blow torch to burn her phone so that she couldn’t call police.
The man was arrested and charged for obstructing persons making emergency phone calls; simple battery; criminal trespass-damage to property for the actions taken against the female victim. He was also charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession and use of drug related objects.
The following are other incidents recently reported by the BCSO:
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers May 2 at 1149 Hwy. 124, Hoschton, where a warrant service was attempted on a man who took off running and ignored announcements may by officers identifying themselves.
• Theft by receiving-motor vehicle May 18 at 150 Livingston Ct., Winder, where a stolen dirt bike was reported.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change; no insurance June 3 at N Broad St./Shenandoah Dr., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Possession of methamphetamine; probation violation; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute June 8 at 645 Wylie McGuire Rd., Statham, where an arrest warrant was serviced.
• Speeding; driving without a valid license June 1 at University Pkwy. /Jackson Trail Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• No insurance: driving while license suspended; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers May 31 at West Winder Bypass/Hwy. 211 NW, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of cocaine; probation violation; marijuana less than 1 oz.; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverage by persons below legal age June 3 at University Parkway/Jackson Trail Road, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; following too closely June 2 at University Parkway/Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, where a traffic accident occurred.
• DUI-alcohol; drugs to be kept in original container June 1 at Hwy. 211 NW/Anita Drive, Winder, here a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
• Driving without a valid license; brake lights required June 3 at S Broad Street/Bill Rutledge Rd., Winder, here a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with multiple intoxicated passengers under the legal drinking age.
• Driving while license suspended June 3 at 1664 Trey Ln., Winder, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
• Failure to register as sec offender May 31 at 233 East Broad St., Winder, where a local sex offender failed to update his address and contact information to police.
• No insurance: driving while license suspended; giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer May 31 at West Winder Bypass/Hwy. 211 NW, where a traffic stop was conducted that resulted in an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.