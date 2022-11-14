Mary Bryant is the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce's Businesswoman of the Year 2022.
Bryant is a longtime member of Piedmont CASA's Board of Directors. She was awarded during the Chamber's Businesswoman of the Year luncheon Nov. 9, with Judge Caroline Evans as the event speaker.
The award sponsor was Cable East, Inc., and was presented by sponsor Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow. Gold table sponsors were the Barrow County School System, Homestar Financial, The Sims team, Mainstreet DDA City of Auburn, Peachstate Federal Credit Union, Strickland and Lindsay Law Firm and Winder Insurance Center.
Nominees for this year's award were: Ellen Petree, Pat Graham, Kathy Reynolds Peppers and Carol Ann Grealish.
