Effective March 1, 2022, the Barrow County School System will no longer require face masks to be worn on school buses after the CDC updated its mask guidance Feb. 25, recommending prevention efforts should "depend on the COVID-19 level in the community."
In Barrow County, the community spread level is back in the "green zone" (less than 10 cases per 100,000) and positive cases in schools are also very low, according to BCSS.
According to BCSS, masks are still encouraged, but are no longer required.
