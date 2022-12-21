The Winder City Council approved the following items during its Dec. 6 voting session:

•Design standard covenants for the Stone Haven Retail Village Outlets, located on Gainesville Hwy., near the new Publix, was approved 5-1 with councilwoman Stephanie Brit opposed. The council also approved 5-1, with Brit opposed, two conditional use request for separate parcels in the Stone Haven Retail Village. The first was for a 2.65-acre parcel to allow for an indoor climate-controlled self-service storage facility. The second conditional use requested and approved will allow for an tire sales, changing and minor car repairs business, known as Mavis Tire, which will occupy a 1.05-acre parcel on the property.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.