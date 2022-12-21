The Winder City Council approved the following items during its Dec. 6 voting session:
•Design standard covenants for the Stone Haven Retail Village Outlets, located on Gainesville Hwy., near the new Publix, was approved 5-1 with councilwoman Stephanie Brit opposed. The council also approved 5-1, with Brit opposed, two conditional use request for separate parcels in the Stone Haven Retail Village. The first was for a 2.65-acre parcel to allow for an indoor climate-controlled self-service storage facility. The second conditional use requested and approved will allow for an tire sales, changing and minor car repairs business, known as Mavis Tire, which will occupy a 1.05-acre parcel on the property.
• An conditional use application to allow for the operation of a vehicle leasing establishment, known as Hertz Rent-a-car, on a property located at 339 Atlanta Hwy. SE, was approved unanimously.
• A preliminary plat for properties located on South Broad Street and acceptance of the donation from Tim Hill and his remaining 1.13 acre percent on South Broad Street, where the current and future infrastructure will be located as part of the Center Street Underpass Stormwater Project was approved unanimously.
• A rezone request for a property located at 242 Monroe Highway from agricultural (AG) to low-density single family residential (R-1) and a preliminary plat approval requsted by property owner RAC Properties of Athens, seeking to subdivide a property into three tracts to allow for the building of three residential homes was unaimously approved.
• An ordinance to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance of the City of Winder, amending the Planned Unit Development zone was approved 4-2, with councilmembers Brit and Jimmy Terrell opposed.
• An amendment to Article 1 of Chapter 24 of Winder's Code of Ordinances, which covers stormwater erosion, was approved unanimously.
• A utility easement, under the agreed upon terms, for a property located at 19 West May Street was approved unanimously.
• Amendment to the Charter of the City of Winder to provide for reapportionment of the four City Council Wards in the city, following the United States Census of 2020, to provide for descriptions of each of the four wards and for other purposes, was unanimously approved.
• An event permit submitted by the Boys & Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County for its 2023 Great Futures of Winder-Barrow 5K Road Race on Sunday, March 19th, was approved unanimously.
• The reopening of the Winder Community Center and update to rental fees was unanimously approved.
• Probation Services Agreement by and between the City of Winder and the Judge of the City of Winder Municipal Court to be effective Jan. 1, 2023 and expire on Dec. 31, 2027.
• Resolution authorizing the opening of a new bank account for the City of Winder municipal government for the purposes of holding the funds received through the 2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
• Resolution adopting a Language Access Plan (LAP) for the City of Winder.
• A motion to change the location of council meetings from the Community Center to the Utilities Training Room was tabled in a 4-2 vote with councilmembers Sonny Morris and Travis Singley opposed.
• Authorization of staff to submit a loan application to the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) in the amount of $14M to provide for renovations and increased treatment capacity at the Highway 53 Water Treatment Plant was unanimously approved.
• Proposed Rose Hill Cemetery Ordinance, fee structure and procedural
Revisions was approved 5-1 with Terrell opposed.
