On Friday Nov. 18, Winder Mayor David Maynard addressed citizens via a video message with an update on the current status of the city’s Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) agreement with the county following a failed mediation session earlier this month.
"The negotiations failed and we weren’t able to reach an agreement," Maynard confirmed.
"I’m a little fearful. I don’t want that to go away, none of us do, none of us ever did. It was never the intent of the council for the LOST to go away."
"I am dedicated to trying to continue the Local Option Sales Tax," he said.
Maynard spoke on the resolution the Winder City Council passed Aug. 2, which gave the county a list of conditions it must meet in order for the city to continue with LOST negotiations, none of which the county agreed to.
"Early on we felt like it was appropriate to use that as a tool to settle some other issues we have going on with the county, but at this point in time, that’s not a realistic expectation," said Maynard.
The city's position was that the distribution of LOST being based solely on population, as it has been for the last 10 years, is "really unfair to the City of Winder and the other cities," said Maynard.
"I believe most of this sales tax is generated within these cities and should be returned to those areas where the businesspeople have invested."
Even the county's commercial districts, Maynard said, were only made possible by Winder's water system. "The county has very little, very few, commercial customers on their water system," he said.
"In an effort to try to make this tax continue and make it happen at our next meeting, I will urge our council to authorize me to sign a certificate to a distribution of this LOST tax equal to what it has, as equal to what it is now, as it has existed for the last 10 years."
"I think that is not fair to the cities, but you know, like everybody else I’m fearful that we may lose this tax and I think that would be devastating to everyone - the small cities, the county, this city and the citizens as a whole - I think it would just be terrible to let that LOST go away."
