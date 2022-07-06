The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following incidents June 23- 28:
• Public drunk; affray (fighting) June 26 at 83 Thurmond Rd. SE, where two men were fighting in the roadway.
• Habitual violator; Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; reckless driving; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; driving while license suspended/ violation of limited driving permit June 23 at Patrick Mill Rd and Fred Kilcrease Rd., Winder, where an intoxicated woman was in a single vehicle accident.
• No insurance on motorcycle; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration June 22 at Russell Cemetery Rd./Corinth Church Rd., Winder, where an accident with injuries occurred.
• Criminal attempt to commit a felony; criminal trespass-unlawful entry June 18 at 748 Hancock Bridge Rd., Winder, where a man reported damage to his yard consisting of dirt tire tracks in his grass.
• Speeding; driving while license suspended or revoked June 23 at University Pkwy./Harrison Mill Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; criminal trespass-interference with property (Family Violence); criminal damage to property; possession of drug related objects June 23 at 135 Mears St., Winder, where an intoxicated man struck a family member in the head and ran into the woods with his girlfriend’s child.
• DUI-drugs; reckless driving; failure to obey traffic control device; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana June 24 at University Pkwy. / Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple battery against police officers June 24 at 145 Humphry Ct., Winder, where a man who fled from Walton County in a vehicle pursuit resisted arrest.
• Simple assault-Family Violence; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls June 24 at 1467 Hwy. 124, Auburn, where a domestic dispute occurred between a man and his elderly mother while inside a moving vehicle.
• Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance; criminal trespass - Family Violence (damage of $500 or less); criminal trespass – interference with property (Family Violence) ; possession of methamphetamine; marijuana possession less than 1 oz., trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute June 25 at 839 Loganville Hwy., where a woman was reported to have slapped a man, smashed his phone and threw a shoe on top of the awning at a gas station, among other suspicious activity.
• Theft by shoplifting; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related objects; drugs to be kept in original container June 27 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a woman attempted to steal $146 of merchandise.
• Driving while license suspended; hands-free Georgia Act; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; reckless driving; DUI-drugs; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession of synthetic marijuana June 28 at University Pkwy.,/ Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; DUI-drugs; tag light required June 28 at Carl-Cedar Hill Rd./ Dean Way, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence)- damage of $500 or less June 28 at 1267 Old Victron School Rd., Auburn, where a man punched his stepfather in the face.
• Reckless conduct; discharge of weapon on or near public highway or street June 28 at 2050 Waterside Ln., Bethlehem, where a man reported a man was standing in his yard “talking crazy” and in possession of an AR style firearm, which he fired three times into the ground
• False imprisonment; simple assault-Family Violence; battery-Family Violence; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls June 28 at 748 Evergreen Dr., where a domestic dispute between a husband and wife occurred.
