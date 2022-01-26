Mercer University recently announced the president's list and dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade point average standards specific to the college or school within the university.
Founded in 1833, Mercer University is a dynamic and comprehensive center of undergraduate, graduate and professional education. Mercer enrolls more than 9,000 students in 12 schools and colleges – liberal arts and sciences, law, pharmacy, medicine, business, engineering, education, theology, music, nursing, health professions and professional advancement – on major campuses in Macon and Atlanta, medical school sites in Macon, Savannah and Columbus, and at regional academic centers in Henry and Douglas counties.
The following area students earned a place on the lists:
AUBURN
Rachel-Kate Bowdler, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
Ryan Burke, junior, College of Nursing, President's List
Lalita Crews, senior, College of Professional Advancement, Dean's List
Jared Johnson, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
BETHLEHEM
Kaylee Bargeron, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
Kaylynn Doster, sophomore, School of Business, Dean's List
Kiana Evans, senior, College of Professional Advancement, President's List
David Shell, sophomore, College of Health Professions, Dean's List
Bree Withrow, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
WINDER
Mary Baxter, senior, College of Nursing, President's List
Jillian Humphries, sophomore, School of Engineering, President's List
Carter Johnson, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
Michael Plack, senior, College of Health Professions, President's List
Mary Sanon, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Dean's List
