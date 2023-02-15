Governor Brian Kemp appointed Michael Farmer to the State Board of Pharmacy. Farmer is the past president of the Winder Kiwanis Club and a past deacon at Winder First Baptist Church.
Farmer, a Winder-Barrow High School Class of 1982 alumnus, is the president and owner of Farmer's Prescription Shop Inc. He previously served as president of the Georgia Pharmacy Association and as the chairman of the Georgia Pharmacy Association Insurance Trust.
