The Ministry Village announced June 24 it will be hosting a raffle for a half a cow and a chest freezer.
“The winner of the raffle would get a great way to feed their family and help support a great organization,” said Penny Clack, one of the raffle organizers. “For just $20 you can have a chance to win this great prize.”
The Ministry Village is a Christian nonprofit located on Church Street in Winder. It offers high quality counseling and is also a local awardee of the Victims of Criminal Action grant.
The organization has been serving Barrow and surrounding counties and wants to continue serving those in need. By fundraisers like this one, they are able to offer some clients a reduced rate for services.
The drawing will be held on August 10 and the winner will be notified. Purchase tickets from the Ministry Village or its board members for $20 per ticket. “Please help us meet needs and give hope to our clients and this community,” said Clack. “Your purchase of raffle tickets will make a huge difference in someone’s life. “
