The Second Annual Ministry Village Gala, “Hoedown for Healing” is set Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hays-McDonald Farm, located at 1145 WH Hayes Road in Winder.
Tickets are $50 each.
The event will include a BBQ dinner, live DJ, line dancing with instructor, corn hole and a silent auction.
The event is presented by Blue Sky Unlimited, Inc. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For sponsorship information and tickets, visit www.minsitryvillage.org/gala or email info@barrowministryvillage.org or call Deborah Krause at 770-868-8199.
