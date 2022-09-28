The Ministry Village is hosting its second annual gala, "Hoedown for Healing," Sunday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Hays-McDonald Farm to raise awareness and support for the mental health needs in the local community.
The event will feature Darrell Huckaby as the keynote speaker.
“This annual fund raiser benefits The Ministry Village counseling program and the crucial work we do in the community,” said executive director Monica Barney.
“It promises to be a night of purposeful fun as we continue to meet growing counseling needs in our community.”
The event will feature a catered BBQ dinner, line dancing, smores, corn hole and more. There will be a silent auction event with many rare and coveted items.
Tickets are $50 per person. Sponsors are still needed to help this event be successful.
The Ministry Village is a local counseling nonprofit in Winder. It is a place of hope and healing for hundreds of people in our community and provides mental health counseling for many people in Barrow, Jackson, Gwinnett, Walton and Oconee County.
“The need for high quality mental health counseling is growing around the nation and we are no different here”, stated Barney. “Many of our clients suffered trauma as a result of crimes and without The Ministry Village may not be able to get the help they need to recover and live the great life they deserve. We hope many organizations will sponsor this event and come visit for a fun evening as we meet needs and give hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.