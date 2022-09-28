Hoedown for Healing

The Ministry Village is hosting its second annual gala, "Hoedown for Healing," Sunday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Hays-McDonald Farm to raise awareness and support for the mental health needs in the local community.

The event will feature Darrell Huckaby as the keynote speaker.

