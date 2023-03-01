The "It Takes A Village" Golf Tournament, presented by Ministry Village, is set April 24 at Pine Hills Golf Course, located at 661 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder.
The "It Takes A Village" Golf Tournament, presented by Ministry Village, is set April 24 at Pine Hills Golf Course, located at 661 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and shotgun is at 9 a.m.
The cost per team is $400. The cost per player is $100 per player.
To register, visit barrowministryvillage.org.
Breakfast biscuits will be served courtesy of Winder Dairy Queen and lunch will be served courtesy of Chick-Fil-A Winder/Bethlehem.
Alcoholic beverages will not be sold by tournament sponsors or by course owners.
Participants may bring their own cooler.
