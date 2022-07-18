The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman, Jessica Gill Wheeler, 37.
She was last seen in the area of 560 8th Street in Statham Saturday, July 17 at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Wheeler is about 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt and denim blue jeans.
Those with any information regarding her whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3080.
