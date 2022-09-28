Spirit of Sharing, Feeding Barrow and River Hills Church have partnered to provide the community a mobile food distribution Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 199 James Albert Johnson Avenue in Winder. Those who would like to volunteer should arrive at 9:30 a.m. Volunteers are also needed for clean-up from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Those who would like to pick up food must provide proof of Barrow County residency. Food is distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Drive up, pop your trunk and volunteers will load the food.
