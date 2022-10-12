Kennedy Elementary School gifted teacher Monica Massei was recently named the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Teacher of the Year.
"As the gifted resource teacher, I always look for unique ways to teach curriculum and integrate all areas of study to make it challenging for all my students,” she said. “Teaching agriculture naturally lends itself to doing just that."
This state award recognizes a Georgia educator for the excellent job of integrating agriculture into non-vocational classrooms.
"It is a pleasure to celebrate Mrs. Massei and her innovative teaching by incorporating agriculture in reading, problem solving, history, art and dance with her students,” superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael said.
“These real world experiences in AG involve researching, planning and caring for the Kennedy Elementary’s gardens, goats and chickens. Incorporating AG across the curriculum has allowed the students to appreciate where their food comes from, the history of it and the value of food along with the importance of being responsible for the care of KES animals and gardens. These indoor and outdoor classroom experiences are also stepping stones to a possible future career in AG or an AG-related field. Congratulations to Mrs. Massei for her Barrow BOLD teaching."
Among the many lessons learned, Massei taught her students to grow a garden and harvested 88 pounds of sweet potatoes. They also learned about caring for livestock with their adopted cow, chickens and goats they have on the school grounds.
"Having these precious goats has allowed me to teach all the students in the school what I have learned, how to care for and what commodities we receive from goats,” she added. ‘Our students adore our baby goats."
"Mrs. Massei is AGmazing,” Barrow County Farm Bureau program coordinator Staci Waters said. “Working with her for the past five years and watching her incorporate agriculture into her curriculum has been an absolute pleasure. From working in the garden with her students, to raising KES goats and chickens, the passion she has for agriculture is infectious and passed on to her students. Barrow County is fortunate to have Mrs. Massei as one of their finest."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.