Monica Massei

Kennedy Elemntary's Monica Massei named the  2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Teacher of the Year.

 Credit:BCSS

Kennedy Elementary School gifted teacher Monica Massei was recently named the 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Teacher of the Year.

"As the gifted resource teacher, I always look for unique ways to teach curriculum and integrate all areas of study to make it challenging for all my students,” she said. “Teaching agriculture naturally lends itself to doing just that."

