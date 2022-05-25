The Moose Lodge in Winder is hosting a $10,000 reverse raffle to benefit the Hand Me Down Zoo animal sanctuary, which was recently devastated by a fire.
The raffle will cost $100 per ticket, which will enter participants for a chance to win $10,000.
The $100 ticket will also include a meal for two. All proceeds will benefit Hand Me Down Zoo and its rebuild.
The event is Sat. July 16 at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 434 Hwy. 211 in Winder.
