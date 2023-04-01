Corrie Day, 47, of Athens, was airlifted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Tuesday night with serious injuries he sustained after wrecking his motorcycle on S.R. 316 at Carl-Bethlehem Road, ending a high speed police chase that began in Athens.
According to a press release from Georgia State Patrol, a state trooper spotted Day traveling on his motorcycle at speeds of about 108 mph on the Georgia 10 Outer Loop at Old Hull Road in Athens-Clarke County. When the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, a pursuit ensued as Day fled through Clarke and Oconee counties. The chase ended in Barrow County, where Day rear-ended a pickup truck on S.R. 316 at Carl-Bethlehem Road, causing serious injuries.
