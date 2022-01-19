Lanier Movie Production will be filming in various downtown Winder alleyways for a movie trailer Monday, Feb. 21 between the hours of 3 p.m. and midnight. Road closures and police presence have been requested.
This time frame will have minimal impact on surrounding downtown businesses as most are closed on Mondays. However, surrounding businesses will be notified in advance as portions of the adjacent parking lot will also be closed for filming. Permission has been granted to the production company by the parking lot owner for closure during filming.
The filming location will be in three alleyways across from the historic courthouse in between N. Broad Street and North Jackson Street. A block between East Athens Street and West Athens Street and four parking lots nearby will also be closed for filming.
The Winder City Council was presented with the event permit during a called meeting Jan. 18. The council unanimously approved the event permit and followed the suggestion of economic director Maddison Dean to require the production company to obtain a certificate of insurance for the day of filming.
Dean also mentioned the company requested to use an additional building for filming during its most recent tour, which the city agreed to as it doesn't add any additional road closures to the permit.
Also during the called meeting, the council unanimously approved a special event application submitted by The Boy and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County.
The Great Futures of Winder-Barrow 5K will be held March 20. The race will begin at 3 p.m. at People’s Equity Partners, 58 W. Candler Street in downtown Winder and will end at The Master’s Table on 80 Kelly Drive.
The group anticipates about 75 to 100 participants and 10 to 20 spectators. Participants will be able to run the race with dogs, which must be kept on leashes at all times.
No streets will be closed for this event.
The council also unanimously approved the appointment of Brett Gamblin to Post Five of the Downtown Development Authority for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
